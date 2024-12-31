Most Popular Transportation Stories
A busy year, with stories about the buses, freeway, airport, streetcar and BRT.
2024 was a big year for transportation news with freeway projects, a brewing financial crisis for transit and major projects at the airport.
But the biggest transportation story of 2024 runs through the heart of American urbanism and Milwaukee’s downtown: the reconstruction, or removal, of I-794. A final decision from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the future of this freeway could come in 2025.
As 2024 rolls over into 2025, Urban Milwaukee will continue to cover all the ways we Milwaukeeans move. Here are the most popular such stories of the year:
10. MCTS Designing New Bus Shelters
9. Canceled BRT Project Saves MCTS Budget Until 2028
8. Should MCTS Take Over Operation of The Hop, Other Transit Systems?
7. MCTS Announces Route Changes for Fall 2024
6. Transit Officials Done With Battery Electric Buses
5. MCTS Will Hire Its Own Personnel For Security
4. Airport Planning Redevelopment of International Terminal, Again
3. Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System
2. MCTS Plans 2025 Fare Increase
1. WisDOT Getting Closer to I-794 Project Recommendations
