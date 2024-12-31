Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

2024 was a big year for transportation news with freeway projects, a brewing financial crisis for transit and major projects at the airport.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is entering a tumultuous period and Urban Milwaukee readers took notice of the many major changes occurring within the system. There was the cancellation of a second bus rapid transit line; the official pivot away from battery electric buses; the system’s failed bid to operate Waukesha Metro; and the embrace of a public security force.

But the biggest transportation story of 2024 runs through the heart of American urbanism and Milwaukee’s downtown: the reconstruction, or removal, of I-794. A final decision from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the future of this freeway could come in 2025.

As 2024 rolls over into 2025, Urban Milwaukee will continue to cover all the ways we Milwaukeeans move. Here are the most popular such stories of the year: