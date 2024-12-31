Urban Milwaukee
A busy year, with stories about the buses, freeway, airport, streetcar and BRT.

I-794 removal concept #2. WisDOT.

2024 was a big year for transportation news with freeway projects, a brewing financial crisis for transit and major projects at the airport.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is entering a tumultuous period and Urban Milwaukee readers took notice of the many major changes occurring within the system. There was the cancellation of a second bus rapid transit line; the official pivot away from battery electric buses; the system’s failed bid to operate Waukesha Metro; and the embrace of a public security force.

But the biggest transportation story of 2024 runs through the heart of American urbanism and Milwaukee’s downtown: the reconstruction, or removal, of I-794. A  final decision from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the future of this freeway could come in 2025.

As 2024 rolls over into 2025, Urban Milwaukee will continue to cover all the ways we Milwaukeeans move. Here are the most popular such stories of the year:

10. MCTS Designing New Bus Shelters

MCTS bus shelter at the corner of N. Van Buren St. and E. Ogden Ave. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

9. Canceled BRT Project Saves MCTS Budget Until 2028

MCTS Connect 1 at Wisconsin Avenue Stop. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

8. Should MCTS Take Over Operation of The Hop, Other Transit Systems?

A Connect 1 battery electric bus (left) and The Hop streetcar vehicle (right) at The Couture transit concourse. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

7. MCTS Announces Route Changes for Fall 2024

MCTS bus on N. Van Buren St. Photo by Dave Reid.

6. Transit Officials Done With Battery Electric Buses

Battery Electric Bus. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

5. MCTS Will Hire Its Own Personnel For Security

An MCTS bus became a crime scene after a shooting occurred aboard it. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

4. Airport Planning Redevelopment of International Terminal, Again

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport International Terminal. Photo by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

3. Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System

MCTS bus. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

2. MCTS Plans 2025 Fare Increase

MCTS Bus. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. WisDOT Getting Closer to I-794 Project Recommendations

