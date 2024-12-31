Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2024

The Year’s Most Popular City Hall Stories

It was a year of controversies, craziness and sadness at a great loss in City Hall.

By - Dec 31st, 2024 10:28 am
"The Moving City" safe driving sculpture. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

A complicated controversy over the city’s Housing Authority, a polarizing rolling sculpture and an endless flag debate. There was lots to argue about in 2024 at Milwaukee’s City Hall.

[inarticled]And these were some of the most popular of our myriad of reports from City Hall. Only a single article about the Republican National Convention made the Top Ten list, perhaps a sign of fatigue in the run-up to the convention.

The most popular City Hall stories were about issues that could have long-lasting impacts, like a controversial water insurance offering and the Growing MKE housing plan. And, as always, readers expressed an interest in safe streets, especially when they involved big changes or controversy, like bike lanes on Lake Drive or an ultimately successful effort to land millions in reallocated federal aid.

Two stories didn’t make the list, but will have long-lasting implications: the felony misconduct charge against former City Attorney Tearman Spencer and the death of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Readers may have been tired of the endless bad news about Spencer, a feeling they expressed by voting him out, while Brostoff’s death wasn’t labeled as a City Hall article. Our story on Brostoff’s death would have placed first on this list, a testament to the shock and sadness thousands of people felt.

10. HACM Moves To Outsource Vouchers, Common Ground Blasts Plan

College Court housing complex, Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

9. Housing Authority Delays on Privatizing Voucher Management

Southlawn housing complex, part of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

8. Committee Endorses Making People’s Flag Official, Despite Objections

People's Flag of Milwaukee. Photo from www.milwaukeeflag.com.

7. Growing MKE Plan Suffers Sudden Growing Pains

Homes along N. 17th St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

6. Milwaukee Aims High In Bid For Transportation Grants

The Inlet conceptual rendering for South Harbor Campus riverwalk. Rendering by SmithGroup.

5. Milwaukee Will Contest We Energies Rate Hikes

Oak Creek Power Plant. Photo taken November 13, 2021 by Dave Reid.

4. Council Concerned RNC Free Speech Zone Could Bring Extremists, Violence

2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. Photo by Anthony Crider. CC BY 2.0

3. Protected Bike Lanes For Lake Drive Raise Ire of Neighbors

N. Lake Drive in 2020. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

2. Controversial Water Insurance Company Walks Away From Milwaukee

A portion of a lead service line removed from a house on S. 12th St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. Milwaukee’s New Tool To Fight Reckless Driving? Public Art

"The Moving City" safe driving sculpture. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

