It was a year of controversies, craziness and sadness at a great loss in City Hall.

A complicated controversy over the city’s Housing Authority, a polarizing rolling sculpture and an endless flag debate. There was lots to argue about in 2024 at Milwaukee’s City Hall.

And these were some of the most popular of our myriad of reports from City Hall. Only a single article about the Republican National Convention made the Top Ten list, perhaps a sign of fatigue in the run-up to the convention.

The most popular City Hall stories were about issues that could have long-lasting impacts, like a controversial water insurance offering and the Growing MKE housing plan. And, as always, readers expressed an interest in safe streets, especially when they involved big changes or controversy, like bike lanes on Lake Drive or an ultimately successful effort to land millions in reallocated federal aid.

Two stories didn’t make the list, but will have long-lasting implications: the felony misconduct charge against former City Attorney Tearman Spencer and the death of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Readers may have been tired of the endless bad news about Spencer, a feeling they expressed by voting him out, while Brostoff’s death wasn’t labeled as a City Hall article. Our story on Brostoff’s death would have placed first on this list, a testament to the shock and sadness thousands of people felt.