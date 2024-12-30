What do Don Smiley, Ryan Clancy and Eric Hovde have in column?

Longtime Summerfest honcho Don Smiley‘s multimillion dollar salaries. The Democrats uprising against Socialist Ryan Clancy. The death of the conservative news and opinion site Right Wisconsin. These topics made for some of the 10 most popular Murphy’s Law columns this year.

Also a very sobering topic that made 2024 a very sad year: the loss of beloved Aldermanwhose death had many people questioning why and seeking to understand. Two columns took on this topic.

The goal of these interpretative columns is to shine a light on key issues that should concern our community. Of some 75 published in the last year, on a wide range of subjects, these were the most popular: