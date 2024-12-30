The Year’s Most Popular Murphy’s Law Columns
What do Don Smiley, Ryan Clancy and Eric Hovde have in column?
Longtime Summerfest honcho Don Smiley‘s multimillion dollar salaries. The Democrats uprising against Socialist Ryan Clancy. The death of the conservative news and opinion site Right Wisconsin. These topics made for some of the 10 most popular Murphy’s Law columns this year.
The goal of these interpretative columns is to shine a light on key issues that should concern our community. Of some 75 published in the last year, on a wide range of subjects, these were the most popular:
10. County Treasurer Lied About Political Mailer?
9. Hovde Blasted for ‘Bigoted’ Comments on Black Men
8. The Cheaper Candidate For County Treasurer
7. Was Jonathan Brostoff Bullied?
6. Why Right Wisconsin Was Killed
5. Mayor, Democrats Target Rep. Ryan Clancy
4. Democrats Crushing GOP in Fundraising
3. Understanding the Loss of Jonathan Brostoff
2. Wealthy Health Chain Closing 2 Hospitals
1. Don Smiley Paid $3.3 Million in 2022
