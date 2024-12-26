Diner Near Marquette Campus Has New Look

Michael's Family Restaurant has a new look, same friendly menu.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Michael’s Family Restaurant, which has existed in the shadow of the Ambassador Hotel for more than 35 years, recently debuted a new look.

With the help of artist Michael Cerda, the diner, 2220 W. Wisconsin Ave., shed its prior red awning and stone facade, now asserting itself to passersby with grey brick and bold orange lettering. Its previous rooftop sign, which advertised “fried chicken & gyros,” has been replaced with a streamlined and the new storefront is emblazoned with a newly-designed logo. Seasonal characters — Santas, snowmen — peek through the street-facing window, joined by a flyer for Sunrise Specials — for the early birds — available daily from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Cerda is a local artist and muralist favored by a number of area businesses. His work can be found at Discourse, Lilliput Records, Batter & Mac and dozens more across Milwaukee.

Restaurant owner Leticia Muñoz Hernandez, who also operates Orenda Cafe at 3514 W. National Ave., told Urban Milwaukee that the change has been a long time coming. She also hopes to add a mural to the side of the building in the near future.

Despite its exterior updates, the restaurant’s menu continues to feature old favorites. Billed as an “old fashioned American standby,” Michael’s serves classic, diner-style breakfast and brunch, dishing up fluffy omelets, thick pancake stacks, seared steak and buttery grits.

The menu also features burgers, patty melts, salads and fried appetizers including onion rings and jalapeño poppers. Sandwiches like turkey club, Reuben and Monto Cristo are available, with sides like coleslaw and fries. In the breakfast section, diners have their choice of eight different omelets, or can opt for egg skillets, oatmeal, pancakes, French toast, waffles or a breakfast sandwich.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The extensive menu is available to view in its entirety online.

When Muñoz took ownership of the restaurant, she added a handful of Mexican dishes including tacos, fajitas and chimichangas with a side of rice and beans. The restaurant’s kitchen is also leased to several food truck operations including Isa’s Ice Cream and Tacos Los Picasso, according to the city’s licensing website.

Michael’s is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday hours may differ.

The Milwaukee restaurant is not connected to a West Allis eatery of the same name.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.