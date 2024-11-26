A New Kind of Bar Shuffle

Several southside bars are caught up in a months-long game of musical chairs.

But instead of a melody, their moves are dictated by the decisions of the Milwaukee Licenses Committee, which oversees approvals, renewals and transfers of licenses.

The shuffle began in early 2024 when Hangoverz vacated its longtime location at 3121 W. Greenfield Ave. with plans to reopen a half mile or so southeast, at 2539 W. Mitchell St.

That shift traces back to 2021, when Esmeralda Navarrete Gonzalez purchased the Greenfield Avenue property for $182,500. Her husband, Jose Cortes, is now working to open a new business, Rain 24, in the vacant tavern space.

Cortes told Urban Milwaukee in January that his tavern aims to serve as a welcoming place for community members to gather and converse while enjoying drinks and background music.

Hangoverz received its license in July and reopened shortly thereafter. Rain 24 was licensed in October but has yet to open its doors.

Another shift is in progress at 1900 W. Lincoln Ave., the soon-to-be former home of Diamante Negro. Owner Tomas Hernandez is preparing to move the tavern to 2501 W. Greenfield Ave.

Along with the move, the tavern will bring on an additional partner, Leonor Hernandez Silva, and introduce a new food program featuring Veracruz-inspired Mexican dishes, in addition to its regular alcohol and entertainment offerings.

The proposed menu includes tamales, empanadas, sopes, tacos dorados, menudo, chilaquiles and more, alongside American favorites like chicken tenders and burgers. Diamante Negro is expected to open at its new location on Dec. 20, filling the space once occupied by The Patio Pub & Grill. A license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Meanwhile, a new business is proposed for the original Diamante Negro location. Dulce Diabla Bar, a project of Gilari Cortes Reyna, aims to create a community-focused space serving a range of alcoholic beverages, but no food. Floor plans indicate that the space will feature an oval-shaped bar, a dancing area, a DJ booth and a VIP section.

The timing of the planned transition depends on when — and if — Dulce Diabla receives its license, according to Reyna. The Milwaukee Licenses Committee is set to take up the matter in the coming months.

