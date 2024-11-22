Nine-Story Hotel Planned for Deer District

New hotel would be second built next to Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Bucks have drawn a second hotel to Deer District.

NCG Hospitality confirmed Friday that it is working to develop a Moxy-branded hotel on the southern edge of the former Bradley Center site. It would join the company’s nine-story, 207-key The Trade hotel on the north side of Fiserv Forum.

Moxy, part of Marriott Bonvoy family of brands, is positioned as a “playful, affordable, and stylish hotel brand designed to give guests everything they want and nothing they don’t.”

The new hotel would be nine stories tall and include 162 guest rooms. NCG hopes to open the hotel in spring 2027.

The Trade opened in May 2023, with NCG officials confirming in August 2023 they were already contemplating a second Deer District hotel. The new hotel would rise next to FPC Live‘s $70 million concert venue, now well under construction along N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

“Moxy Milwaukee Downtown is an exciting addition to Deer District as we continue to expand as a hub for sports, entertainment and tourism,” said Michael Belot, Bucks senior vice president of business operations and chief real estate development officer, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to offer a terrific new place for guests to stay when they come for a Bucks game, concert or other event in Deer District or beyond.”

It would mirror a similar configuration in Madison, where NCG developed a Moxy hotel next to FPC’s 2,500-person The Sylvee venue on E. Washington Street. The new Milwaukee venue would have a capacity of 4,500.

“As a Wisconsin-based company, we’re thrilled to expand the Moxy Hotels brand in our home state with this exciting project in Milwaukee’s Deer District,” said Andy Inman, NCG’s chief development officer “Deer District continues to be a premier entertainment destination, and Moxy Milwaukee Downtown will offer a vibrant, socially connected environment unlike any other.”

Consistent with other Deer District developments, a zoning change will be required to enable the hotel’s construction.

The three-star hotel would be developed on a 1.16-acre lot addressed as 430 W. State St. An affiliate of the Bucks owns the land. The Trade proposal involved a long-term land lease, where the Bucks’ affiliate maintained ownership of the underlying land.

The Trade, a four-star hotel, did not receive a direct subsidy and is now assessed for $52.8 million.

But The Trade hasn’t been without controversy. A unionization campaign at the hotel has been met with vigorous opposition, according to Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH) President Peter Rickman. NCG has been “browbeating” workers with “propaganda,” Rickman previously told Urban Milwaukee. The company said it is complying with all regulations.

Other development proposals are being considered for the lots around Fiserv Forum. Developer Joshua Jeffers is planning an apartment complex on Bucks-owned land east of The Trade.

FPC Live Venue Renderings with Site Plan and Conceptual Massing for Hotel

