The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. More Wisconsin Absentees Ballots Already Returned Than Entire 2016 Election
Almost 200,000 ballots returned, with hundreds of thousands more already sent to voters.
Oct 11th, 2024 by Rich Kremer
2. Ralph’s Coffee to Reopen With New Owner
Former customer to revive neighborhood bar, serving coffee, comfort food and alcoholic drinks.
Oct 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: Why Were Trees Cut Down at Veterans Park?
Parks clearing trees along lakefront lagoon killed by emerald ash borer.
Oct 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
4. Murphy’s Law: Why Does Summerfest Run a Private Company?
Its managers Ron San Felippo and Mike White can’t explain it. And Summerfest won’t say. Third story of investigative series.
Oct 7th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
5. Charlie Sykes Endorses Kamala Harris
Joining former radio host are former Republican State Senate majority leader, former Court of Appeals judge.
Oct 11th, 2024 by Joe Schulz
6. See Inside Downtown’s Biggest Construction Project
Northwestern Mutual reaches one-year mark in tower overhaul.
Oct 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. The White House In Bay View Is For Sale
Historic building is priced at $1.6 million.
Oct 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. TIF Funds Will Support New Northwest Side Restaurant
International Variety Restaurant would offer Mexican, Indian, Italian and Chinese dishes.
Oct 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. New Condo Development Proposed For North End of Downtown
Proposal would be largest condo development in Milwaukee in more than a decade.
Oct 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. As Tower Delayed, Site Will Provide More Parking On East Side
Proposed Farwell Avenue tower appears unlikely to move forward soon. City supports shared parking.
Oct 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Jeff Wright Files for Wisconsin State Superintendent
Oct 6th, 2024 by Jeff Wright
3. Governors Tony Evers, JB Pritzker, Tim Walz, and Gretchen Whitmer Issue a Joint Statement Concerning Reports that Donald Trump Gave Russian Dictator Putin American COVID-19 Supplies
Governors on the frontlines of the pandemic response demand answers from the former president
Oct 11th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee
8. License revoked for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer
Oct 10th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
