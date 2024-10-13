Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 13th, 2024 07:00 am

More Wisconsin Absentees Ballots Already Returned Than Entire 2016 Election

Almost 200,000 ballots returned, with hundreds of thousands more already sent to voters.

Oct 11th, 2024 by Rich Kremer

Ralph’s Coffee to Reopen With New Owner

Former customer to revive neighborhood bar, serving coffee, comfort food and alcoholic drinks.

Oct 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Why Were Trees Cut Down at Veterans Park?

Parks clearing trees along lakefront lagoon killed by emerald ash borer.

Oct 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Why Does Summerfest Run a Private Company?

Its managers Ron San Felippo and Mike White can’t explain it. And Summerfest won’t say. Third story of investigative series.

Oct 7th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Charlie Sykes Endorses Kamala Harris

Joining former radio host are former Republican State Senate majority leader, former Court of Appeals judge.

Oct 11th, 2024 by Joe Schulz

See Inside Downtown’s Biggest Construction Project

Northwestern Mutual reaches one-year mark in tower overhaul.

Oct 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

The White House In Bay View Is For Sale

Historic building is priced at $1.6 million.

Oct 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

TIF Funds Will Support New Northwest Side Restaurant

International Variety Restaurant would offer Mexican, Indian, Italian and Chinese dishes.

Oct 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Condo Development Proposed For North End of Downtown

Proposal would be largest condo development in Milwaukee in more than a decade.

Oct 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

As Tower Delayed, Site Will Provide More Parking On East Side

Proposed Farwell Avenue tower appears unlikely to move forward soon. City supports shared parking.

Oct 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Jeff Wright Files for Wisconsin State Superintendent

Oct 6th, 2024 by Jeff Wright

Pocan, Warren Lead Lawmakers in Renewed Push to Stop Private Equity Looting

Oct 10th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Governors Tony Evers, JB Pritzker, Tim Walz, and Gretchen Whitmer Issue a Joint Statement Concerning Reports that Donald Trump Gave Russian Dictator Putin American COVID-19 Supplies

Governors on the frontlines of the pandemic response demand answers from the former president

Oct 11th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

County Executive David Crowley Statement on Contractor Incident at Milwaukee County Courthouse

Oct 10th, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley

Milwaukee Ranked No. 3 Best Big City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers for the Second Year in a Row

Oct 4th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

Baldwin Delivers Nearly $13 Million for Milwaukee and Kenosha to Remove Dangerous Lead Paint

Oct 7th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

License revoked for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

Oct 10th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Milwaukee County Parks Presents Two Thrilling Halloween Events for Families!

Oct 8th, 2024 by Milwaukee County Parks

FFRF insists that Milwaukee County remove unnecessary Jewish eruvin

Oct 10th, 2024 by Freedom From Religion Foundation

