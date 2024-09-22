The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished
Famed tavern had ‘crazy’ owner with connections to Duke Ellington, David Byrne and Frank Balistrieri.
Sep 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’
Northwest side location has been closed since it was damaged in a 2023 fire.
Sep 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek
Federal funding will help county transform site acquired via tax foreclosure.
Sep 13th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
4. Construction Starts On Safety Upgrades for E. North Ave.
Key eastside street being overhauled to improve safety for all users.
Sep 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Will Western Wisconsin Shock the Nation?
Republican-held congressional district could elect Democratic challenger.
Sep 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
6. After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point
Last year, Common Council closed owner’s prior club.
Sep 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Transportation: New BRT Project Gone For a Decade
Connect 2 dead for 10 years or more. ‘This has to be clearly stated for the record.’
Sep 14th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Now Serving: Best Pho Contest Coming to South Side
Plus: Two restaurants close, Motor’s new menu and Eagle Park expands taproom offerings.
Sep 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Major Westside ‘Art Intersection’ Project Advancing
Derrick Cainion draws praise for his perseverance.
Sep 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. State Faces Auto Technician Worker Shortage
Retirements, high turnover compounded by fewer students in postsecondary programs.
Sep 16th, 2024 by Lorin Cox
Press Releases
1. Mural contains hurtful, divisive words and images
Statement of Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderman DiAndre Jackson, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore, Alderman Peter Burgelis, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Sep 14th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council
3. Brewers Announce Drive-Thru “Postseason Prep Rally” This Friday; First Round of Postseason Tickets On Sale That Morning
Fans Invited to Drive-Thru Prep Rally From 6-9 a.m. to Receive Free Brewers Car Flag, Early Postseason Ticket Access and Special Appearances by Wisconsin Sports Personalities Robin Yount, Donald Driver and More
Sep 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Gov. Evers, DWD Announce Youth Apprenticeship to Add Four Occupational Pathways This Fall
Expansion offers additional opportunities to state youth for on-the-job training in law enforcement, fire protection, project management, and barbering/cosmetology
Sep 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Hurtful mural has no place in our community
Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland September 14, 2024
Sep 14th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
7. Ald. Bauman offers new city flag option for Council’s consideration
Sep 19th, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman