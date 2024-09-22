Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Sep 22nd, 2024

Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished

1. Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished

Famed tavern had ‘crazy’ owner with connections to Duke Ellington, David Byrne and Frank Balistrieri.

Sep 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’

2. Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’

Northwest side location has been closed since it was damaged in a 2023 fire.

Sep 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek

3. MKE County: County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek

Federal funding will help county transform site acquired via tax foreclosure.

Sep 13th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Construction Starts On Safety Upgrades for E. North Ave.

4. Construction Starts On Safety Upgrades for E. North Ave.

Key eastside street being overhauled to improve safety for all users.

Sep 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Will Western Wisconsin Shock the Nation?

5. Murphy’s Law: Will Western Wisconsin Shock the Nation?

Republican-held congressional district could elect Democratic challenger.

Sep 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point

6. After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point

Last year, Common Council closed owner’s prior club.

Sep 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: New BRT Project Gone For a Decade

7. Transportation: New BRT Project Gone For a Decade

Connect 2 dead for 10 years or more. ‘This has to be clearly stated for the record.’

Sep 14th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: Best Pho Contest Coming to South Side

8. Now Serving: Best Pho Contest Coming to South Side

Plus: Two restaurants close, Motor’s new menu and Eagle Park expands taproom offerings.

Sep 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Major Westside ‘Art Intersection’ Project Advancing

9. Major Westside ‘Art Intersection’ Project Advancing

Derrick Cainion draws praise for his perseverance.

Sep 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

State Faces Auto Technician Worker Shortage

10. State Faces Auto Technician Worker Shortage

Retirements, high turnover compounded by fewer students in postsecondary programs.

Sep 16th, 2024 by Lorin Cox

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Mural contains hurtful, divisive words and images

1. Mural contains hurtful, divisive words and images

Statement of Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Robert J. Bauman,  Alderman DiAndre Jackson, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore, Alderman Peter Burgelis, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Sep 14th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council

Former City of Milwaukee Employee Sentenced in Embezzlement Case

2. Former City of Milwaukee Employee Sentenced in Embezzlement Case

 

Sep 18th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Brewers Announce Drive-Thru “Postseason Prep Rally” This Friday; First Round of Postseason Tickets On Sale That Morning

3. Brewers Announce Drive-Thru “Postseason Prep Rally” This Friday; First Round of Postseason Tickets On Sale That Morning

Fans Invited to Drive-Thru Prep Rally From 6-9 a.m. to Receive Free Brewers Car Flag, Early Postseason Ticket Access and Special Appearances by Wisconsin Sports Personalities Robin Yount, Donald Driver and More

Sep 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

WisGOP Statement on Assassination Attempt at Trump International Golf Club

4. WisGOP Statement on Assassination Attempt at Trump International Golf Club

 

Sep 15th, 2024 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers, DWD Announce Youth Apprenticeship to Add Four Occupational Pathways This Fall

5. Gov. Evers, DWD Announce Youth Apprenticeship to Add Four Occupational Pathways This Fall

Expansion offers additional opportunities to state youth for on-the-job training in law enforcement, fire protection, project management, and barbering/cosmetology

Sep 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Hurtful mural has no place in our community

6. Hurtful mural has no place in our community

Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland September 14, 2024

Sep 14th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Ald. Bauman offers new city flag option for Council’s consideration

7. Ald. Bauman offers new city flag option for Council’s consideration

 

Sep 19th, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Upcoming full, directional closures along I-894 in Milwaukee County

8. Upcoming full, directional closures along I-894 in Milwaukee County

 

Sep 11th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Supports Passage of Critical Child Welfare Legislative Package

9. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Supports Passage of Critical Child Welfare Legislative Package

 

Sep 18th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Project for Public Spaces Selects Milwaukee as Host City and Milwaukee Public Market as Co-Host for the 12th International Public Markets Conference

10. Project for Public Spaces Selects Milwaukee as Host City and Milwaukee Public Market as Co-Host for the 12th International Public Markets Conference

 

Sep 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

