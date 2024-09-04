From beer releases to full-scale festivals, there's many ways and places to celebrate.

Summer is beginning to wind down in Milwaukee, with just a few weeks left before the season officially ends. The city’s festival run, however, is far from over, with plenty more celebrations on the docket for Oktoberfest.

The tradition, which begins each year in September, is well-loved locally, thanks in part to the area’s rich German heritage.

From beer releases to full-scale festivals, explore eight ways to celebrate Oktoberfest throughout the city. For those who can’t make the trip to Deutschland, Milwaukee’s lineup may be the next best option. Prost!

Milwaukee Oktoberfest

Cathedral Square Park is set to host the headlining event for Milwaukee proper, inviting beer-lovers to East Town for a day of German brews, brat-eating and the quintessential stein-hoisting contest.

Now in its 14th year, the multi-day festival claims to hold the title as the city’s longest-running Oktoberfest celebration. This year’s fest will take place Oct. 4 through 6 at 520 E. Wells St.

Kegel’s Inn will provide authentic eats, with additional offerings from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Pig Tailz MKE and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ.

Guests can also expect a cornhole tournament, Usinger’s brat-eating contest, Miss Oktoberfest competition, a weiner dog pageant and more.

Additional information, including a full schedule for the weekend, is available online.

Amorphic Beer

Czechtoberfest is set to return to Amorphic Beer this fall, bringing a unique twist to the traditional German festival.

The 2024 event will take place on Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Crops on Top garden, located adjacent to the Riverwest brewery, 3700 N. Fratney St.

In addition to a handful of Czech-inspired tap beers — including Amorphic’s Říjenfest — attendees can look forward to Czech-style sausages and desserts from Stefano’s Slo Food Market (located in Sheboygan), hyper-local eats from Chef Joel Lichosik and live music from Pay the Devil.

Czechtoberfest is free to attend.

Component Brewing Company

Component Brewing Company is gearing up for an all-day party on Sept. 14, welcoming guests to the taproom, 2018 S. 1st St., for food, drinks and live music — lederhosen optional.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with performances by Carl Erikstrup and The Hey! Fevers, eats from K&L’s BBQ, stein-holding contests and specials on all German-style draft beers.

Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for further updates.

Mobtoberfest

Oktoberfest will take over MobCraft Beer on Sept. 21, with polka music, sausage-carving, competitive beer chugging and more.

Join the party at the Walker’s Point taproom, 505 S. 5th St., starting at 11 a.m.

More information, including a live music schedule, is available online here.

Oktoberfest at Old Heidelberg Park

The Bavarian Bierhaus celebrates German heritage year-round, but never fails to turn things up a notch for Oktoberfest. While not technically within Milwaukee proper, the Glendale beer hall, 700 W. Lexington Blvd., is not to be missed during festival season.

Now in its 61st year of Oktoberfest festivities, making it by far the oldest in the metro area, the festival’s Bierhaus opens Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. every weekend in September and the first weekend of October.

Along with frosty mugs of German beer, there’s Usinger’s sausage, Bavarian pretzels, spanferkel, Doner kebab, schnitzel and more.

The family-friendly event also features kids games.

Admission is $5 on Fridays, or free with the Bavarian Bierhaus mobile App. Saturday admission is $10, but half-off for those with the app. Sundays are free.

More information, including table reservations and a live music schedule, is available online.

OktoHarvest Blocktoberfest

Urban Harvest Brewing Co. is closing out its block party season with an Oktoberfest bash.

Sip on specialty beer releases including the brewery’s Oktoberfest, Polish Moon Trio and Pilsen Schmilsen; eats from Rot’s Hot’s Food Truck serve as the perfect pairing.

Blocktoberfest will begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Urban Harvest, 1024 S. 5th St.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

A full weekend of activities awaits at Our Lady of Lourdes, 3722 S. 58th St., for the church’s annual Oktoberfest celebration.

From Oct. 11 through 13, attendees can take a stroll on the daily cake walk, enjoy a fish fry, scorch a s’more or dance the day away to tunes from Ed Hause Polka Band.

A full schedule for the three-day festival is available to view online.

St. Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church

Join St. Augustine of Hippo on Sunday, Sept. 29 for an afternoon of gemütlichkeit. That’s a German term meaning warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

The Bay View church, 2530 S. Howell Ave., invites guests for a family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 29, featuring live music, a kids game area, silent auction, 50/50 raffles, face painting, stein hoisting and more.

The event will also include the church’s “famous” beef rouladen dinner and three Oktoberfest beers on tap.

Entertainment will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a performance by Jeff Winard Polka Parties, followed by The Natural Talent Polka Band at 4:30.

More information is available online.

The Wicked Hop Oktoberfest Party

Two local establishments will unite for “good times and merriment” on Sept. 14 for the Wicked Hop Oktoberfest Party, featuring Lakefront Brewery.

Besides brunch and beer, the event will include stein-hoisting, giveaways and games of plinko.

Drop by The Wicked Hop, 345 N. Broadway, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to participate.

