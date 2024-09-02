New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Civic Media welcomes Dan Shafer and The Recombobulation Area to its growing Wisconsin network

Aug 27th, 2024 by Civic Media

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity announced Al Smith as their new Chief Operating Officer.

Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Gov. Evers Appoints Morgan Johanning as Lafayette County District Attorney

Aug 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Announces WisDOT Secretary Thompson Leaving Evers Administration

Governor announces Kristina Boardman to become first woman to serve as WisDOT secretary

Aug 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

UMOS Names New President/CEO

Jose Martinez, currently UMOS Interim CEO, has been selected by the UMOS Board of Directors to become the next President and Chief Executive Officer of UMOS.

Aug 14th, 2024 by UMOS

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Chef Connor McNeil as Executive Chef of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club

Seasoned chef returns to Milwaukee region to lead kitchen at celebrated Greendale supper club

Aug 14th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

