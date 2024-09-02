New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO
Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity announced Al Smith as their new Chief Operating Officer.
Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
Gov. Evers Announces WisDOT Secretary Thompson Leaving Evers Administration
Governor announces Kristina Boardman to become first woman to serve as WisDOT secretary
Aug 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
UMOS Names New President/CEO
Jose Martinez, currently UMOS Interim CEO, has been selected by the UMOS Board of Directors to become the next President and Chief Executive Officer of UMOS.
Aug 14th, 2024 by UMOS
The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Chef cl as Executive Chef of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club
Seasoned chef returns to Milwaukee region to lead kitchen at celebrated Greendale supper club
Aug 14th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.