A handful of partisan primaries will also determine the winner of the general election in November.

Milwaukee voters have a good chance of finding a contested primary, potentially with high stakes, on their ballot Tuesday.

There are 10 state-level partisan primaries on city of Milwaukee ballots Tuesday.

While candidates are technically running for the party’s nomination, a handful of primary races will actually determine who wins the seat come November. With few Republicans running for office in a Democratic stronghold like Milwaukee, some winners will coast into the general election unopposed.

Our candidate guide notes which races will be determined by the outcome of Tuesday’s partisan primaries. Uncontested races are not included.

The majority of the races on the ballot are for seats in the Assembly, where representatives serve two-year terms. The only Senate race is a rematch of the special election held in District 4 last month.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find an endorsement-free race summary written by Urban Milwaukee, candidate information provided by the candidate and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on a candidate’s name, you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate.

State Senate – District 4

Tuesday will be the final showdown in a contest between state representatives Dora Drake and LaKeshia Myers for the State Senate seat formerly held by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Lena Taylor.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Taylor to the bench in January this year. A special election was held in July to find someone to finish the rest of Taylor’s four year term, which runs until the end of 2024. Drake won the election by a wide margin, garnering 65.8% of the vote. With no Republicans running in District 4, the winner of Tuesday’s partisan primary will win the seat.

Dora Drake

Dora Drake is a born and raised Milwaukeean who was born and raised in the Graceland neighborhood. She was accepted into the Educational Opportunities Program at Marquette University and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Social Welfare and Justice in 2015. Shortly after, Dora worked as a Pretrial Case Manager at JusticePoint for two years and provide the courts documentation while providing resources to clientele such as housing, AODA treatment, and employment. She, with the help of colleagues and YWCA of Southeast WI, also implemented a racial-bias training for JusticePoint’s employees statewide. Dora also facilitated trauma-informed response training sessions for criminal justice professionals. Dora became more involved in politics and landed as the campaign manager for Shyla Deacon’s campaign for MPS School Board in District 1. Even though the campaign lost in the 2019 Spring election by small a margin, Dora gained a deeper insight about the challenges teachers, children, and families face surrounding education. She also went through the Emerge training program and is an alum of the 2020 cohort. Following the election, Dora worked as a Member Service Coordinator at the Center for Self Sufficiency where she provided re-entry services to justice-impacted individuals such as workforce preparation, financial literacy, assistance in finding housing, and trauma-informed workshops. But during the pandemic, Dora wanted to have a larger tangible impact on those she served in her community. Dora ran for office and was elected for the 11th State Assembly seat in November 2020. In her first term, Dora Drake has approximately 20 bills signed into law such as ensuring legal protections for children and sexual assault victims, and support for small business owners.

LaKeshia Myers

Dr. LaKeshia Myers is the State Representative of the 12th Assembly District. Encompassing the far Northwest side of Milwaukee, the Village of Brown Deer, and the City of Wauwatosa, she has served since 2019. As an assembly member she serves on the Education, Tourism, Agriculture, and Government Accountability committees. Before elected office, Myers served as a public school teacher and administrator. Beginning her career with the Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, she has also held positions with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Madison Metropolitan School District. Preceding her education career, Dr. Myers served as a clerk for the United States House of Representatives. While in this capacity, she worked with Congressional leaders to author many pieces of legislation pertaining to government contracts, diversity, employee pay and benefits, and human resources protocols in the federal government. She also served as a staff writer for several members of Congress, authoring numerous speeches rendered by members on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Upon graduation from college, Dr. Myers served as a legislative aide/policy analyst for Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor. While in this post, Dr. Myers served as the staff lead on issues regarding constituent relations, education, Health policy, state budget and appropriations. It was during this time that she also served as the Senator’s liaison with Milwaukee Public Schools. A Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, Dr. Myers is a graduate of Rufus King High School, Alcorn State University (B.A. in Political Science), Strayer University (Master of Education), and Argosy University (Doctor of Education). Dr. Myers is single and is the proud aunt of her two nephews Khalil, age twelve, and Kameron, age ten.

State Assembly – District 8

Incumbent State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez faces her first opponent since running for her south side Assembly District 8 in 2020. Enrique Murgia, owner of t-shirt screen printing business Milwaukee OATS, is challenging the Ortiz-Velez. This is Murguia’s first run for office.

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

Sylvia was born and raised in Milwaukee’s near south side. Her father was a pastor and mother a licensed practical nurse. She attended Milwaukee Public Schools and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee with a degree in Political Science. She also obtained her real estate license and became a licensed broker, helping residents throughout Milwaukee purchase their dream home and investment properties for more than 20 years.



From an early age, Sylvia’s parents instilled in her a sense of responsibility and civic duty to her community. Growing up in a large family with a Puerto Rican father and Mexican mother, she faced many obstacles to success. Despite this, her involvement in her church, community, and school helped her to overcome barriers unique to Milwaukee’s south side. These lived experiences compelled her to run for public office and be a voice for her community.



In 2018, Sylvia was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. There, she prioritized setting common sense policies for our public transit and parks as well as maintaining health and human services.



Sylvia was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2020 after campaigning on a platform of improving neighborhood safety, investing in affordable housing, making healthcare and child care accessible to working families, enhancing services to the elderly and disabled, as well as protecting our democracy and voting rights.



Sylvia’s leadership has helped to attract economic development to the 8th Assembly District and moving our neighborhoods towards stability and safety. She has been one of the most successful sophomore legislators having authored and co-authored 56 bills that were signed into law by Governor Evers. After almost fifteen years of some of the most gerrymandered maps in the country, Sylvia was the only Democrat in the Assembly to have voted in favor of the governor’s redistricting maps and is proud to have been a part of bringing fair maps to Wisconsin!

Enrique Murguia

Growing up in this community, I know firsthand what makes this district so special – the diversity, ingenuity, perseverance, and grit of the people who live here. I also know, from experience, the challenges we face and the most effective methods to address those challenges.” I have spent the past several years advocating for this community and I could not be more excited to formally announce my candidacy for 8th District State Representative. The individuals that comprise this district have so much to offer and there is so much potential here, but we continue to be held down by cyclical poverty, lack of equal opportunity, discrimination, and voter disenfranchisement. I have seen this, I have experienced this, and I am dedicated to fighting this to improve the welfare and well-being of my community. Through increased access to quality education, access to resources for small businesses, access to jobs that pay a living wage, and greater political representation, I believe that together we can build an excellent district that reflects the value our residents bring to the State of Wisconsin. This community needs a leader that understands how to build on our strengths and how to reconcile our challenges. I am that leader and I am eager to fight for the community that I love!

State Assembly – District 9

Priscilla A. Prado and Deisy Espana are running to replace former State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera in District 9. Cabrera is not seeking re-election after winning an election to serve as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge this past spring. The winner Tuesday will face Republican Ryan Antczak in the general election.

Priscilla A. Prado

Priscilla A. Prado, a devoted mother of four and a resilient two-time heart attack survivor, is a prominent small business owner and community leader in District 9. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Priscilla’s roots are deeply embedded in her community’s fabric. With over 22 years of expertise in accounting, Priscilla has demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in her field. In 2017, Priscilla ventured into entrepreneurship by founding Midwest Bookkeeping, a firm specializing in tax and bookkeeping services. Her business acumen and dedication quickly established her as a pillar in the local business community. Her journey, however, has not been without challenges. Recently, Priscilla underwent triple bypass surgery, marking her as a two-time heart attack survivor, yet she continues to fight and serve with vigor. Priscilla also plays a crucial role in the economic development of the Latino community as the treasurer on the executive board of directors for the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. Her financial expertise has been instrumental in guiding the chamber towards sustainable growth and increased impact. Before her entrepreneurial leap, Priscilla enriched her experience by working with the three largest Latino parishes in Milwaukee and their associated schools. Her career also includes significant roles at Michael Best and Friedrich, where she worked as an accountant, and later, she transitioned to office administration at a different law firm. Priscilla A. Prado’s unparalleled experience as an accountant, office administrator, and small business owner uniquely qualifies her to advocate for robust economic policies and community development initiatives in District 9. Her life’s work reflects her dedication to her community, resilience in the face of personal health challenges, and a passionate commitment to the economic empowerment of her fellow citizens.

Deisy España

Being raised on the South Side of Milwaukee by immigrant parents, I saw firsthand how marginalized communities have been deprived of having a seat at the table and having a voice in the policies that have affected and continue to affect them at a disproportionate rate. Now with new maps, we have an opportunity to completely change the way the legislature looks and deliver the wins that our communities deserve.

State Assembly – District 11

Milwaukee County Sup. Sequanna Taylor squares off against Amillia Heredia, a graduate student at UW-Milwaukee and currently a county board intern. The candidates are running to replace Dora Drake in District 11. Drake is not seeking reelection as she runs for state senate.

There are no Republicans running in the district, so Tuesday’s partisan primary Tuesday will determine the winner.

Amillia Heredia

I’m a Milwaukee Southside native and double alum and current graduate student of UW-Milwaukee (B.S in criminal justice, M.S in criminal justice, and pending M.A in African and African Diaspora Studies.) As a firm believer in equity, I find myself in various spaces advocating as a survivor, an advocate, a leader, and a mentor.

Sequanna Taylor

Candidate biography requested

State Assembly – District 12

District 12 has attracted four candidates for the Democratic Partisan Primary. For two candidates — Goodwin, Sr. and Williford — it is at least their second run for office. All are running to replace Lakeshia Myers, who is running for state senate.

The winner will face Milwaukee County Sup. Deanna Alexander in the general. Alexander is running as an independent. Depending on who wins, it will be the second time they face off against Alexander. Both Goodwin, Sr. and Williford have run against Alexander for District 18 on the Milwaukee County Board.

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. is a former Milwaukee County Supervisor who served as Chairmen of the Transportation, Public Works, and Transit Committee. With a passion for service instilled in him from a young age, Russell has dedicated his life to bettering his community. From his early involvement in youth ministry, band, and sports to his impactful work as a Peer Educator and Mediator in Milwaukee schools as a former member of the Teen Health Crew, Russell has always been committed to improving the lives of others. After founding his own record label and spearheading initiatives to combat teen pregnancy and provide school supplies, Russell followed his calling to become a Pastor. Through his church, he has fed countless homeless individuals and families and spread his message through his TV show, ‘Get On the Move Today.’ Russell is also a published author, actor, singer, musician, with several books and albums to his name. His dedication to service, both locally and nationally, is exemplified in his ongoing work to inspire and uplift others. Additionally, Russell is a devoted husband and father, residing in Assembly District 12. Join former Milwaukee County Supervisor Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr., as he embarks on his mission to build a brighter future for Milwaukee, uniting the community for positive change. Let’s work together today to create a brighter tomorrow.

Katrina Blossom Morrison

Katrina Morrison brings several years of experience in public policy and community-driven advocacy, working in both the non-profit and governmental sectors. Katrina is passionate about the power of policy to create meaningful culture and systems change, and has spent her career advancing initiatives that promote the health and wellness of Black communities. She’s supported the development of equitable policy solutions at all levels of government, including the first statewide bill package ever introduced on racial disparities in maternal and child health, known as the “Wisconsin Birth Equity Act.” Previously, Katrina served as the Health Equity Director at the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health. She’s also worked in policy and outreach at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and in the State Legislature for the former Assembly Democratic Leader, Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh), where she also had the privilege of working alongside Representative LaKeisha Myers (D-Milwaukee). Katrina received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a J.D. Candidate at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Decorah Gordon

Gordon will appear on the ballot but has announced that she is no longer running for the seat and has endorsed Brandon Williford.

Brandon Williford

Brandon Williford has lived in Milwaukee for his entire life and is currently a Healthcare Policy Organizer for a local nonprofit. At the young age of 25, Brandon founded a nonprofit to help improve the academic and social conditions of minority students and became the youngest board member of the Milwaukee Turners in its history.

State Assembly – District 14

Assembly District 14, which now represents most of West Allis, has drawn three candidates for the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Jim Engstrand in the general election.

Angelito Tenorio

I’m Angelito Tenorio and I’m a Progressive Democrat running for Wisconsin State Assembly to make a difference for you. My story begins with my parents. Mom and Dad immigrated to the United States from the Philippines in hopes of finding a better life. They decided to move to Wisconsin, and they fell in love with our great state because of the wonderful communities, schools, parks, and all of the opportunities here. My siblings and I grew up in West Allis. My parents were both union postal workers, so I understand the importance of good paying union jobs. Mom and Dad instilled in me the values of hard work and giving back to the community. I attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned my degree in Political Science. I’m a proud Badger, and I quickly became passionate about organizing, advocacy, and community. It’s important that we elect leaders who represent our values and who will advocate for the issues affecting our communities. Inspired by the idea of service for our community, I enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. I proudly served and conducted my drill all across Wisconsin from Fort Atkinson to Watertown to Camp Douglas and Fort McCoy. I understand the importance of servant leadership. And it’s that same sense of duty and service that called me to serve as Alderman in West Allis.

Nathan R. Kieso

Nate Kieso is a mental health social worker who lives and works in the 14th District. He serves on the City of West Allis Capital Improvement Committee; reviewing budgets and recommending significant purchases made by the city. He is running on the Democratic ticket to support candidates up-and-down on the ballot. Nate and his wife, Anne, bought their home in West Allis as newlyweds and put down roots in the community. Nate is the son of an Air Force veteran mother and a cardiology researcher father. Nate learned at a young age the importance of unions due to the untimely passing of his father. His mother, a single-parent and a nursing assistant, was able to support Nate and his sister because his mother had a good, family-supporting, union job. Nate has worked in the healthcare field his entire career, starting as a direct care worker in group homes for people with disabilities and completing his masters of social work degree in 2016. At the UI School of Social work he studied systems-level public policy with a focus on disability. He has worked to help aging Wisconsinites get the care and services they need to stay in their homes, as well as providing mental health treatment to members of our community. Nate is proud to be a 2024 Mental Health Now candidate, who is committed to governing with mental health front of mind. He first heeded the call to public service as part of the disaster response and recovery efforts during the 2008 Iowa Floods. Nate built sandbag walls, gutted ruined homes, and worked to restart the operations of the Johnson County Food Bank. He is a rank-and-file worker activist and executive board member of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council. Nate joined the same AFSCME union his mother joined when raising Nathan and his sister. Nate organized workers to raise local minimum wages, to join together at their workplaces, and to fight against racial disparities in workers’ pay. Nate believes that everyone should have the freedom to go to work, school, and the grocery store free from fear of gun violence. That’s why he’s honored to be a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate. Addressing gun violence is personal to Nate – When he was three years old, he was with his sister and mother when they narrowly avoided being inside a bank during a shooting. He has seen friends and neighbors grazed by gunfire, and in his career as a social worker, he sees how gun violence affects clients and the community. Nate Kieso is an idealist and a pragmatist; fighting for a better world and making grounded, rational decisions for our community.

Brady Coulthard

Brady Coulthard is a seventh-generation Wisconsinite, small business owner, LGBTQ+ progressive political organizer, gun violence prevention advocate, product of a union home, and uncle of five wonderful nieces. Called to a passion for change and public service after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Brady channels his dedication to service into his small business and actively contributes to the promotion of public schools, public safety and public health of all Wisconsinites.

State Assembly – District 18

Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary for District 18, which represents a swath of west Milwaukee and a small piece of Wauwatosa. The winner will face Republican Kevin Anderson in the general election. The winner replaces Evan Goyke, who was elected City Attorney.

Margaret Arney

We need leaders that protect Wisconsin’s best asset – our citizens. I pledge to fight for IVF and reproductive healthcare rights, and protect our environment as a loud advocate for our parks and wild spaces. I am a Wisconsin mom, and a proud supporter of our schools, and the neighborhoods that make our wider Milwaukee-area family uniquely blessed. Unions are the backbone of the Wisconsin success story. It is time for politicians in Madison to stop attacking the rights of working families. Strong unions build our infrastructure, and lead in maintaining our health and thriving communities. Wisconsin is the focus of the U.S. Senate and Presidential elections coming in November 2024. Now is the time to fight hard to restore reproductive rights for EVERY Wisconsinite, and create a system with true access to affordable, quality healthcare statewide.

Angela Kennedy

Candidate biography requested

State Assembly – District 19

The race for state Assembly District 19 — representing Milwaukee’s East Side and Bay View — has become one of the most contested on the ballot for Milwaukee voters. Incumbent Democrat Ryan Clancy has gone from unopposed in 2022 to facing a challenge in 2024, with most of his fellow Milwaukee Democrats endorsing his opponent. His opponent, Jarrod Anderson, has even garnered endorsements from high-profile local politicians like Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley.

Ryan Clancy

As a lifelong activist, organzier and advocate, Ryan Clancy has consistently stood in defense of civil rights and social justice. In high school, after organizing a peer-published student newspaper, he was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, who saved him from expulsion and awarded him the Young Civil Libertarian of the Year. ​After graduating from Beloit College with a degree in English and a secondary teaching certification, Clancy was accepted into the U.S. Peace Corps, where he assisted veteran English teachers on a remote island in the Philippines.

Jarrod Anderson

Hi, I’m Jarrod. I’m a community-builder, lawyer, and health policy advocate living in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. I’m also a dog-dad, an Ikea-furniture-assembly enthusiast, and a retired bartender (though I remain on-call to my wife 24/7). I was born and raised in the Midwest, where I learned the value of grit, grace, and good humor. After college, I was hired by the Red Cross of Western North Dakota to spearhead new community health efforts. As the first Executive Director of the newly formed chapter, I led programs that installed smoke detectors in rural mobile homes, activated disaster services volunteers, and provided lifesaving training to the community. I loved this work, and I discovered a passion for advocating for better community health. But I wanted to do more. I attended law school to learn how to be a better advocate. In my third year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I spent every free moment I had helping a local distillery modify its production methods to manufacture hand sanitizer for local hospitals. My greatest accomplishment in law school, however, was meeting my wife, Ellen Anderson. When I fell in love with Ellen, I also fell in love with her hometown, Milwaukee. Since moving here, I have been fortunate to work for Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative, an organization that aligns closely with my passion for community health. For the last 3 years, I have managed the Cooperative’s legal and governmental affairs. I also helped establish the Cooperative’s charitable Foundation, of which I am the Chairman of the Board. Last year, we granted $419,000 to health-oriented nonprofits in Wisconsin. I am also on the Finance Committee of the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, where I have helped to design a new planned giving initiative. Ellen and I live downtown with our black lab, Beaux. When we’re not experimenting in the kitchen or crafting cocktails behind the bar, you can likely find us on a walk along the lakefront.

State Assembly – District 61

Two Republicans are running for Assembly District 61. The winner will face Democrat LuAnn Bird in the general election. Among the Republicans is State Rep. Robert Donovan, who was redistricted out of his current seat in the 84th District.

Martin Tontoe Gomez

Candidate biography requested

Robert Donovan