Climate Activists Unveil Apocalypse Dioramas Near RNC

Unbearable heat, devastating storms, air pollution, extreme rain and flooding.

A temporary art installation near the Republican National Convention confronts passersby with an up-close look at the reality of the climate crisis.

Six storefront windows at street level of the Germania Building, located at the corner of W. Wells Street and N. Plankinton Avenue, offer glimpses into daily life under extreme weather scenarios.

The immersive scenes, complete with props and actors, were inspired by real-life events. In creating the installation, artist Annie Saunders tapped into stories from survivors such as Deborah Parker, a resident of Tucson, Arizona who now lives through weeks of dangerous heat advisories.

“As a survivor of extreme heat, I’ve witnessed firsthand the cruel reality of the climate crisis,” Parker said in a statement. “These extreme weather events are growing more powerful, more dangerous and more deadly by the day, while the oil and gas industry gains record profits. They’ve created this mess and are leaving people like me and my granddaughter to pick up the pieces.”

Parker’s reality is reflected behind the glass at the downtown building. In one window, a man sits on the floor of a child’s playroom, fiddling with an air conditioning unit. His face is flushed as toys and furniture throughout the room appear to be melting under extreme heat, while a haze of orange light symbolizes air pollution.

In another, a woman sits on a couch with her face in her hands, papers strewn across the floor around her feet. In the next room, water-damaged walls and displaced furniture show evidence of extreme flooding.

Perhaps the most jarring scene depicts three suit-clad men in an office setting, their heads buried in a pile of sand. A TV news program is shown glitching in the background.

The not-so-subtle metaphor targets politicians’ denial, ignorance and refusal to act on climate change.

Above each of the windows, digital signs flash with warning messages: “no end in sight,” “record heat,” billions to big oil” “risk of death,” they read.

Political organization Climate Power organized the installation, which it bills as nonpartisan; however, the project offers criticism of fossil fuel companies, far-right extremists and Project 2025.

Alex Witt, senior advisor for Climate Power, echoed these sentiments in a statement. “Big Oil and their corrupt political allies have sold out our environment and threaten the future of our planet, economy, and health,” she said. “By putting Big Oil’s corruption on full display, we’re confronting Republicans with scenes inspired by real-life damage caused by their disastrous policies and reminding voters about the catastrophic consequences for our environment and economy if we don’t keep far-right extremists out of office.”

Strategically located en route to the convention site, the installment turned plenty of heads as RNC attendees made their way to afternoon sessions. Some passersby stopped to speak with organizers, who were stationed outside the building in hopes of stoking dialogue.

Saunders, the installation artist, also made an appearance to speak with reporters.

“Among the greatest powers and functions of art are its ability to evoke emotions, provoke thought, and confront people with truths they’d rather not hear,” she said in a statement. “Our apocalyptic dioramas are rooted in real stories from real survivors, to call out Big Oil and far-right extremists for their role in exacerbating the climate crisis. This critical work is a clarion call to remind everyone how these extremists and their connections to Big Oil threaten our future.”

The installation was unveiled on Monday, July 15, the first day of the RNC. It’s set to close just a day later, on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos

