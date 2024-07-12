Officers From 103 Outside Police Departments Will Guard RNC
And that's before counting federal agencies and private security guards.
There will be no shortage of law enforcement uniforms on display in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.
There will be 103 outside police and sheriff’s departments supporting the Milwaukee Police Department in securing the convention and city. That includes officers from 40 Wisconsin departments, including bordering police departments like West Allis and St. Francis and further flung locales like Algoma and Superior.
The city has not disclosed exactly how many officers it is contracted for, but it previously sought housing for approximately 4,000 outside officers. Officers from Brookfield aren’t likely to need to housing, but those coming from California, Florida and Texas could find themselves being shuttled past the Waukesha County community to stay at Carroll University in Waukesha.
Officers will be coming from city’s big and small, from Dallas to Forest Grove, Oregon (population 26,784).
The list of outside agencies does not include federal agencies that are expected to protect the convention. The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of security within the “hard zone. In press conferences in Milwaukee, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the security plan was developed by 16 agencies, including MPD, the Secret Service and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Republican National Convention, which formally runs from July 15 to 18, is designated a “National Special Security Event” that unlocks the full federal security apparatus.
Security costs for the convention are to be covered by a $75 million federal grant. An identical grant was awarded to Chicago for the August Democratic National Convention.
Chicago and Milwaukee will also swap officers. MPD chief of staff Heather Hough told the Public Safety & Health Committee Thursday that Chicago was expected to send 75 officers to Milwaukee for the RNC, with Milwaukee sending an equal number to Chicago in August.
In press conferences over the past year, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman has said outside officers would be often paired with local officers. Outside officers, which are not subject to the city’s body camera policy, are expected to be primarily given roles in traffic control, crowd management and shuttle bus security.
.A list of contract awards on the city website includes officer lodging at Concordia University (Mequon), Wisconsin Lutheran College, UW-Whitewater and Carroll.
The list of outside agencies was provided by the Mayor’s Office.
Out of State Agencies
- California – Fresno
- California – Long Beach
- California – California Highway Patrol
- California – Bakersfield
- Colorado – Thornton
- Colorado – Denver
- Colorado – Colorado State Patrol
- DC – DC Metropolitan Police
- Florida – Panama City
- Florida – Bradenton
- Florida – Miami-Dade
- Florida – Palm Beach County
- Florida – Miami
- Florida – Orange County
- Florida – Florida Highway Patrol
- Florida – North Bay Village
- Georgia – Sandy Springs
- Illinois – ILEAS
- Indiana – Indiana State Police
- Kentucky – Kentucky State Police
- Kentucky – Louisville Metro PD
- Maryland – Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
- Maryland – Prince George’s County
- Massachusetts – Massachusetts State Police
- Michigan – Michigan State Police
- Minnesota – Bloomington
- Minnesota – Hennepin County
- Minnesota – Rochester
- Minnesota – Ramsey County
- Missouri – Kansas City
- Missouri – Missouri State Highway Patrol
- Nebraska – Nebraska State Patrol
- Nevada – North Las Vegas
- New Jersey – New Jersey State Police
- New Mexico – Farmington
- North Carolina – Concord
- North Carolina – Cary
- North Carolina – Charlotte-Mecklenburg
- North Carolina – Greensboro
- North Dakota – Bismarck
- North Dakota – Fargo
- North Dakota – Burleigh County
- North Dakota – Dunn County
- North Dakota – ND Highway Patrol
- North Dakota – University of North Dakota Police
- Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol
- Ohio – Akron Ohio – Cincinnati
- Ohio – Cuyahoga County Ohio – Columbus
- Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks
- Ohio – Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
- Oklahoma – Tulsa
- Oregon- Forest Grove
- Tennessee – Knoxville
- Tennessee – Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Tennessee – La Vergne
- Tennessee – Metro Nashville
- Texas – Forth Worth
- Texas – McAllen
- Texas – Dallas
- Texas – Austin
- Virginia- Virginia Beach
Wisconsin Departments
- Brown Deer PD
- Wisconsin State Patrol
- Wisconsin DOJ
- Elkhorn PD
- Rock County Sheriff’s Office
- West Milwaukee PD
- Wisconsin State Fair Park Police
- Grand Chute PD
- Racine PD
- Fond du Lac PD
- Beaver Dam PD
- WI DNR
- City of Brookfield PD
- Green Bay PD
- Franklin PD
- Watertown PD
- Algoma PD
- West Allis PD
- Mequon PD
- Gibraltar PD
- Fort Atkinson PD
- Appleton PD
- Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Madison PD
- Wauwatosa PD
- Superior PD
- Whitefish Bay PD
- Muskego PD
- Jefferson PD
- Lake Mills PD
- West Bend PD
- East Troy PD
- Shorewood PD
- South Milwaukee PD
- Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office
- Whitewater PD
- St. Francis PD
- Glendale PD
