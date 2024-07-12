Officers From 103 Outside Police Departments Will Guard RNC

And that's before counting federal agencies and private security guards.

There will be no shortage of law enforcement uniforms on display in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.

There will be 103 outside police and sheriff’s departments supporting the Milwaukee Police Department in securing the convention and city. That includes officers from 40 Wisconsin departments, including bordering police departments like West Allis and St. Francis and further flung locales like Algoma and Superior.

The city has not disclosed exactly how many officers it is contracted for, but it previously sought housing for approximately 4,000 outside officers. Officers from Brookfield aren’t likely to need to housing, but those coming from California, Florida and Texas could find themselves being shuttled past the Waukesha County community to stay at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Officers will be coming from city’s big and small, from Dallas to Forest Grove, Oregon (population 26,784).

The list of outside agencies does not include federal agencies that are expected to protect the convention. The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of security within the “hard zone. In press conferences in Milwaukee, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the security plan was developed by 16 agencies, including MPD, the Secret Service and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Republican National Convention, which formally runs from July 15 to 18, is designated a “National Special Security Event” that unlocks the full federal security apparatus.

Security costs for the convention are to be covered by a $75 million federal grant. An identical grant was awarded to Chicago for the August Democratic National Convention.

Chicago and Milwaukee will also swap officers. MPD chief of staff Heather Hough told the Public Safety & Health Committee Thursday that Chicago was expected to send 75 officers to Milwaukee for the RNC, with Milwaukee sending an equal number to Chicago in August.

In press conferences over the past year, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman has said outside officers would be often paired with local officers. Outside officers, which are not subject to the city’s body camera policy, are expected to be primarily given roles in traffic control, crowd management and shuttle bus security.

.A list of contract awards on the city website includes officer lodging at Concordia University (Mequon), Wisconsin Lutheran College, UW-Whitewater and Carroll.

The list of outside agencies was provided by the Mayor’s Office.

Out of State Agencies

California – Fresno

California – Long Beach

California – California Highway Patrol

California – Bakersfield

Colorado – Thornton

Colorado – Denver

Colorado – Colorado State Patrol

DC – DC Metropolitan Police

Florida – Panama City

Florida – Bradenton

Florida – Miami-Dade

Florida – Palm Beach County

Florida – Miami

Florida – Orange County

Florida – Florida Highway Patrol

Florida – North Bay Village

Georgia – Sandy Springs

Illinois – ILEAS

Indiana – Indiana State Police

Kentucky – Kentucky State Police

Kentucky – Louisville Metro PD

Maryland – Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Maryland – Prince George’s County

Massachusetts – Massachusetts State Police

Michigan – Michigan State Police

Minnesota – Bloomington

Minnesota – Hennepin County

Minnesota – Rochester

Minnesota – Ramsey County

Missouri – Kansas City

Missouri – Missouri State Highway Patrol

Nebraska – Nebraska State Patrol

Nevada – North Las Vegas

New Jersey – New Jersey State Police

New Mexico – Farmington

North Carolina – Concord

North Carolina – Cary

North Carolina – Charlotte-Mecklenburg

North Carolina – Greensboro

North Dakota – Bismarck

North Dakota – Fargo

North Dakota – Burleigh County

North Dakota – Dunn County

North Dakota – ND Highway Patrol

North Dakota – University of North Dakota Police

Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol

Ohio – Akron Ohio – Cincinnati

Ohio – Cuyahoga County Ohio – Columbus

Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks

Ohio – Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

Oklahoma – Tulsa

Oregon- Forest Grove

Tennessee – Knoxville

Tennessee – Tennessee Highway Patrol

Tennessee – La Vergne

Tennessee – Metro Nashville

Texas – Forth Worth

Texas – McAllen

Texas – Dallas

Texas – Austin

Virginia- Virginia Beach

Wisconsin Departments