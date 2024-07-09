Street Parking Restrictions Begin For RNC

But parking structures are still available, as are alternative modes of transportation.

It will be virtually impossible to find a place to park on the street in Westown from now until Monday, July 21.

Come Saturday, that will expand to N. Water Street and a handful of other blocks in East Town.

The restrictions are part of the buildout of the Republican National Convention security zone, which is centered on Fiserv Forum, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

The area remains available to drive through, but portions will close block-by-block as a credential-based, pedestrian-only “hard zone” is established.

The first phase of the parking restrictions went into effect Monday. By the weekend, they will expand beyond the restricted “hard zone” and vehicle inspection “soft zone” to encompass much of Westown.

The restrictions, however, do not impact the use of parking structures.

The eastern portion of the Historic Third Ward will also see temporary parking restrictions from July 11 through July 16. The restrictions are designed to accommodate the delegate welcome party at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., will also see parking restrictions on the blocks surrounding it from July 12 through July 21. Though no official confirmation has been given, such narrowly tailored restrictions often indicate that a significant hotel guest will be present. President Joe Biden stayed at the hotel in March, causing a series of street closures.

Then-President Donald Trump stayed at the hotel in 2018, and the location of his convention hotel has not been revealed, other than his campaign shooting down a sourced report that he will stay in Chicago at Trump Tower.

And while much of East Town won’t be affected by the RNC-related closures, another event should have motorists paying close attention to signs: Bastille Days. The annual festival is centered on Cathedral Square Park and includes a substantial number of evening street closures on Thursday, July 11, to accommodate runners and walkers in the Storm the Bastille 5K race.

Downtown remains open, but it’s probably best to come on bike, bus or foot.

Parking Restrictions

Security Map

