14 MCTS routes will be detoured around Republican National Convention's security perimeter. Changes could begin July 11.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Buses will make a wide berth around the Republican National Convention (RNC), cutting off much of Downtown from direct bus service.

The transit system remains uncertain when the detours will begin, but said they could begin as soon as July 11 when fencing for the perimeter begins going up. The detours will last throughout the entire convention, which runs from July 15 to July 18, plus another day afterward.

Buses will not travel west of Broadway, nor east of N. 10th Street, according to a map released by MCTS Monday.

Detoured routes will also run north of W. Walnut Street and south all the way to Walker’s Point while skirting around the security perimeter created for the event.

There will be no temporary stops installed outside of the security perimeter to make up for the route changes. “For safety reasons, riders are asked to go to an existing bus stop as there are no temporary stops,” the statement by MCTS says.

The detours will affect 14 bus routes running through Downtown: CONNECT 1, BlueLine, GreenLine, 12, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 33, 34, 57, 80 and 81. Most of the service is being rerouted along N. 12th Street, W. Walnut Avenue and N. Milwaukee Street. The detour for Route 18 is not illustrated in a map from MCTS, but is included in a descriptions of detours (included below).

The large chunk of service taken out of the transit network — nearly all of Westown — will have ripple effects across the entire system. “While public transportation will be most impacted in downtown Milwaukee, riders should also expect delays across the system due to the overall increase in traffic expected at the event,” MCTS said.

The transit system’s paratransit service, Transit Plus, will have access to the security zone for dropoffs. Riders will be subject to security screenings and MCTS asks that riders prepare for longer travel times as a result.

“We welcome delegates and visitors to the RNC and look forward to helping you make the most of Milwaukee County and have a wonderful experience during your visit,” said MCTS. “While we’re ready for this worldwide event, we ask everyone to allow more time in your travel plans and know that security measures could change service on short notice.”

MCTS Detour Descriptions

The following are descriptions of the detours provided by MCTS.

CONNECT 1 and Route 30: (Wisconsin Ave East-West Routes): Will detour off of Wisconsin Avenue between 12th & Milwaukee streets.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound: Wisconsin & North 16th BRT Station (stop #9640) Wisconsin & Jefferson/Jackson (stop #66)

Westbound: Wisconsin & Jefferson/Jackson (stop #4392) Wisconsin & North 16th BRT Station (stop #9641)





BlueLine: Will detour off of regular routing between Wells and 12th and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound: Highland & 12th Street (stop #2992)

Southbound: 12th Street & State (stop #888)





GreenLine: Will detour off of 6th/MLK between Pittsburgh and Water.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound: 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Water & Pleasant (stop #1323)

Southbound: Water & Pleasant (stop #1421) 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)





Route 12: Will detour off of regular routing between Wells and 12th and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound: 12th Street & Wells (stop #890)

Southbound: 12th Street & Wells (stop #890)





Route 15: Will detour off of Water St. between Pittsburgh and Juneau.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound: 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Juneau & 501 East (stop #1614)

Southbound: Juneau & 500 East (stop #1645) 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)





Route 18: Will detour off of Water between Pittsburgh and Ogden.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound: South 1st & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Broadway & Knapp (stop #1761)

Westbound: Broadway & Knapp (stop #1761) South 1st & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)





Route 19: Will detour off of MLK and 6th between Walnut/Pleasant and Pittsburgh.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound: 6th Street & Bruce (stop #7218) MLK Drive & Reservoir (stop #1973)

Southbound: MLK Drive & Reservoir (stop #1873) 6th Street & Virginia (stop #7129)





Route 31: Will detour off of regular routing between Highland and 11th and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound: Highland & 12th Street (stop #2990)

Westbound: Highland & 12th Street (stop #2992)





Route 33: Will detour off of regular routing between Juneau and Milwaukee and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound: Vliet & 15th Street (stop #616) Prospect & State (stop #1705)

Westbound: Prospect & State (stop #1705) Vliet & 15th Street (stop #750)





Route 34: Will detour off of 6th Street between Brown and Clybourn.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound: 8th Street & North Ave (stop #8420)

Westbound: 7th St & North Ave (stop #8348)





Route 57: Will detour off of regular routing between Walnut and MLK and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound: Walnut & MLK Drive (stop #5644)

Westbound: Walnut-Pleasant & MLK Drive (stop #5525)





Route 80: Will detour off of 6th/Halyard between Florida and North.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound: 6th Street & Bruce (stop #7128) 7th St & North Ave (stop #8348)

Southbound: 8th Street & North Ave (stop #8420) 6th Street & Virginia (stop #7129)





Route 81: Will detour off of 6th between McKinley and Canal.