Third Ward Cheers ‘Beerpartisanship’ During RNC

The drinks -- and conversations -- will be flowing at upcoming event, set to take place midway through the convention.

The lead-up to the Republican National Convention has come with both praise and scorn, as Milwaukeeans brace for a politically-charged environment — and the tensions implicit to such events.

The Historic Third Ward, situated just south of the convention site, is hoping to diffuse the unease with a light-hearted, “beerpartisan” gathering.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to the The Third Ward Beer Garden at Catalano Square on Wednesday, July 17 for an afternoon of “cold cans, live music and affable conversation,” the neighborhood association announced Tuesday.

“The Historic Third Ward welcomes people of all walks of life, and strives to always provide a welcoming, genuinely Milwaukee experience,” said Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association, in a statement.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with attendees encouraged to pursue conversation and seek commonalities with members of the opposite political party.

Meanwhile, the broader neighborhood will be plastered with #Beerpartisanship signage designed by Third Ward-based advertising agency Hanson Dodge. Posters should begin to show up in the coming days.

The July 17 event, on the third day of the convention, will feature a free, limited-edition tapping of “Reach Across the Ale” beer—an existing Explorium Brewpub product renamed for the event. Wizard Works Brewing and others will also be on-site with a selection of beverages.

Attendees can earn an extra beer by engaging in productive conversations with members of opposing parties. Hanson Dodge will reward individuals who participate in a #Beerpartisanship card game and successfully agree on one of the listed questions with a free brew.

“When we found out Milwaukee was awarded the RNC, we wondered how we could bring people together,” said Mitch Markussen, creative director for the advertising agency. “We thought, instead of highlighting our differences, let’s have some fun with some easier conversations. Let’s bring people together, and when they agree on a topic, we’ll give them a beer. It’s hard to argue or disagree when you have a smile on your face, and a beer in your hand.”

Videos of the card games and resulting interactions will be shared on the Historic Third Ward Instagram page, as well as that of Hanson Dodge.

Limited edition #Beerpartisanship t-shirts will be available for purchase during the event.

“When Hanson Dodge approached us with this idea, we knew it was a perfect fit,” Plaisted said. “Anytime we can come together on a July afternoon and enjoy a beer, good music and fun conversation, it doesn’t get much better.”

The RNC is scheduled to run from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

For more information on the convention, see Urban Milwaukee’s previous coverage.