Alderman Calls For Delaying MPS Referendum Implementation
Scott Spiker wants MPS to delay increasing taxes as approved in spring referendum.
“The taxpayer is about to get snookered,” says Alderman Scott Spiker.
Spiker, in a statement issued before a Wednesday afternoon press conference, suggests that the Milwaukee Public Schools board executed a move that was both “tactically brilliant” and “dishonest” when it held a meeting Monday night to both review the proposed 2024-25 budget and consider the removal of Superintendent Keith P. Posley.
Posley ultimately resigned after a closed-session discussion that lasted hours. He’s faced great scrutiny for a federal government hold placed on the district’s Head Start funding and a more recent threat by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction to withhold funding following the district’s prolonged delay in submitting necessary financial reports.
“There was no discussion of the fact that the public might now want MPS to get its financial house in order before building an addition onto it with the help of their hard-earned tax dollars,” says Spiker. In April, voters narrowly approved a $252 million annual operating referendum for the district.
At minimum, Spiker now wants board president Marva Herndon to call a special hearing for the budget. “This ask seems so anodyne that I can’t imagine the degree of denial and intransigence that would move one to deny it,” he said.
But he also has a more controversial position: cut administration staff and delay the referendum’s implementation.
But a dearth of crucial central administration staff was cited by Martha Kreitzman, the MPS chief financial officer, as a contributor to the financial mismanagement, as Urban Milwaukee reported. “The challenge seemed impossible,” she said, “as we had essential position vacancies including the comptroller, the reporting manager… the budget director manager and coordinator.”
State law requires the MPS board to adopt a budget by the end of June.
School districts across Wisconsin are being squeezed by state-imposed revenue limits and rising costs. MPS’s issues have become particularly acute due to falling enrollment and aging facilities. The full $252 million is not to become available until the 2027-28 school year.
“The $140 million in extra revenue limit authority that will be delivered by the referendum in 2025 still leaves a budget gap for district leaders to fill, but options emerged to do so that largely spare classrooms from pain. For example, the budget adjusts to an historically tight labor market by shifting more teachers away from district-wide supportive functions and into classrooms, and by eliminating some positions that have been vacant for years and are now deemed unnecessary,” says a Wisconsin Policy Forum budget analysis.
