It’s Memorial Day weekend, meaning that many of us have an extra day off to hang out and relax around Milwaukee. And there are plenty of events catering to that – like the Dan Jansen Family Fest and the Ikea Family Kite Festival.

If checking out bizarre wares for sale is your idea of relaxing, make sure to head to the Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo. Or Kick back and enjoy a beer at Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden – which is celebrating its grand opening.

May 24: Havenwoods Taproom Grand Opening

After a successful soft opening earlier this month, Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden is ready to invite the public in for its grand opening event. The cozy bar has both an indoor and outdoor space, including a shipping container bar, a live music stage, patio and picnic tables. The grand opening will feature live music from Next Paperback Hero and a DJ, and food SapSap will be serving food. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can learn more about Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden by reading Urban Milwaukee’s coverage.

May 24-26: Dan Jansen Family Fest

Dan Jansen Family Fest is celebrating its 29th year and will put on a weekend-long Memorial Day celebration that aims to raise funds for the City of Greenfield City Parks Department. The fest will feature live music, food, and family-friendly activities such as yoga, trivia and movie screenings. Catch performances by groups such as Smart Mouth, Cherry Pie and The Doo-Wop Jukebox, and eat some delicious snacks courtesy of Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds. Dan Jansen Family Fest will be open Friday through Sunday. While the fest will be closed on Monday, Rainbow Valley Carnival Rides will still be open with a $25 ride special available for purchase. Dan Jansen Family Fest will take place at Konkel Park. For more information, visit the Dan Jansen Family Fest website.

May 24: WMSE Presents: Radio Radio 15th Anniversary Blowout

It’s time to dust off the leather pants, frilly shirts and bandanas – Milwaukee New Wave group Radio Radio is celebrating its 15th birthday with the help of WMSE. Expect to hear music from The Cars, The Clash, The Cure and more as the night of music progresses from January 1977 through the 1980’s. The show will take place at The Cooperage, with DJ Paul H kicking the night off at 7 p.m. Food will be available on Boone & Crockett’s patio via Taco Moto. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page.

May 25: Bikerfest Block Party

Bikerfest is celebrating its fifth year with a block party outside Fiserv Forum that will focus on breaking down barriers in the motorcycle community. The event is welcoming riders of all interests and skill levels and will feature stunt shows, motorcycle showcases, interactive fun and more. Bikerfest will also have plenty of live music and street food available throughout the day. The event is free to attend and will run from noon to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Bikerfest website.

May 25-26: The Ikea Family Kite Festival

Gift of Wings is celebrating 37 years at Veterans Park with the Ikea Family Kite Festival. Starting at 10 a.m., the event will see hundreds of kites take to the sky over Lake Michigan. Show up early to experience the grand launch of over 600 kites at noon. The Ikea Family Kite Festival will feature performances by professional kite fliers, including Milwaukee’s own Mike Delfar and Paul Koepke. Families can participate in free kite flying lessons, and the first 100 kids to enter the Kids Mad Dash will receive free kites. The Ikea Family Kite Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

May 24-26: Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Are you intrigued by the strange and the bizarre? The Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo will feature vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from all over the country selling all things weird. You’ll find taxidermy, jewelry, skulls, trinkets and more. The expo will be set up at the Baird Center. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo website.