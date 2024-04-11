Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Hope you’ve got an appetite for popcorn because the Milwaukee Film Fest is finally here! Enjoy over 300 films in various theaters throughout Milwaukee, and checkout bonus events like happy hours and filmmaker conversations. If you or someone in your family has a creative passion for building, check out Brickworld Milwaukee, where dozens of meticulously-assembled LEGO creations will be on display. It’s also time to celebrate our great city with Milwaukee Day, where various venues and businesses will be hosting special shows and events.

April 11-25: Milwaukee Film Festival

The Milwaukee Film Festival will grace theaters throughout the city with over 300 films spanning a diverse range of genres and mediums. There’s something for everyone at the film fest, from kids shorts to skateboarding documentaries; from music videos to feature length films and everything in between. On top of film screenings, the fest will also feature happy hours, secret shows, workshops, filmmaker conversations and more throughout the city. For a complete list of screenings and events, visit the MKE Film website to download a 2024 festival program.

April 13-14: Brickworld Milwaukee

Brickworld will see the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center filled with awe-inspiring LEGO creations. Families will have the chance to explore the various displays and then participate in interactive activities such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, the graffiti wall, seek and finds and more. Don’t leave empty-handed – after you are inspired by the sights at Brickworld, there will be plenty of vendors on deck selling LEGO sets, minifigures and LEGO accessories. General admission to Brickworld is $18 online or $20 at the door. Kids ages 3 and under will receive free admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Brickworld website.

April 13: Doggy Day at Deer District

Deer District will become The Doggy District for a day as local vendors, live entertainment, food purveyors and more set up at the Fiserv Forum. The event will benefit Winton’s Wishes, a volunteer-run, nonprofit aimed at helping dogs who aren’t well in shelters. The event will feature 80 vendors and prizes and activities for all dogs to enjoy. Doggy Day is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs as long as they are leashed and well-socialized. For more information, visit the Deer District website.

April 13: Scam Likely Album Release Show

Milwaukee indie outfit Scam Likely is set to release its highly-anticipated new album Yolk on April 12. The band will celebrate the release with an album release show at the Pabst Theater Group’s new venue, Vivarium. Scam Likely will be joined by Gramma and Clementine and the show will start at 8 p.m. If the singles released so far are any indication, Yolk presents Scam Likely in their most polished and musically-expansive form yet. You can learn more about Scam Likely by reading Urban Milwaukee’s coverage of the band’s debut album and you can purchase tickets to the band’s album release show by visiting the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

April 13: Mystery at Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum is putting on a family-friendly version of its popular after-hours mystery event. Families will have the chance to do some detective work at the museum as clues lead them throughout the building. The museum also promises that the event will offer the opportunity to get up close and personal with two of its “rarely seen objects.” The theme for this event is “It’s a Small World,” suggesting that families may need to bust out the magnifying glass for this mystery. Mystery at Milwaukee Public Museum: Family Edition will run from 6 p.m.. to 8:30 p.m. Admission to the event is $8 per child and $12 per adult. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Museum’s website.

April 14: Milwaukee Day

April 14 has been declared Milwaukee Day (414 being the city’s area code), and the entire city will be filled with events celebrating the city’s diverse DIY history while inspiring action to help keep Milwaukee a great city to call home. Events include a 414 Day Festival at 910 E. Keefe Ave. featuring live music, vendors and activities for all ages. Harley Davidson is celebrating the holiday by offering $4.14 bottle koozies and $41.40 oil changes. Plenty of venues are hosting huge lineups of local talent, such as Vivarium, The Cooperage, Company Brewing and more. You can learn more about the history behind 414 Day and plan your day using a list of events by visiting the Milwaukee Day website.

