When the next legislative cycle begins, there will be four new supervisors.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There were only a handful of competitive races for seats on the Milwaukee County Board Tuesday, but when the new legislative session begins in May there will still be four new supervisors, who were elected in districts where the incumbent had stepped down. Three of them faced no opponent.

Of the 18 seats on the county board, only five had a competitive contest. Four of those races had incumbents and all held onto their seat. This was the second time elections were held using new district maps drawn by the board in 2021.

The vote totals included below are not yet certified as of publishing, and represent unofficial results from the spring non-partisan election.

County supervisors are elected to a two-year term. The part-time, non-partisan position pays $25,924 annually. The county board is the legislative arm of Milwaukee County government.

District 1 — Anne O’Connor

District Map

Anne O’Connor, a non-profit leader and housing advocate, ran unopposed for Sup. Liz Sumner‘s seat. Sumner did not seek reelection as she ran for county comptroller. O’Connor won 8,782 votes Tuesday.

District 2 — Willie Johnson, Jr.

District Map

Willie Johnson, Jr., the longest-serving member on the county board, ran for reelection unopposed capturing 5,597 votes in his district, which runs along the Milwaukee River from W. Capitol Drive in the south to Brown Deer in the north. He was first elected to the board in 2000.

District 3 — Sheldon Wasserman

District Map

Incumbent Sheldon Wasserman secured a fifth term, defeating Alexander Kostal, an assistant State Public Defender. Wasserman is currently Chair of the board’s Committee on Parks and Culture. From that perch, should he hang onto it, Wasserman will have a significant influence on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes, which is a major project that will likely reach a final conclusion during this next two-year legislative cycle. He was first elected to the board in 2016.

District 4 — Jack Eckblad

District Map

Jack Eckblad will replace Sup. Ryan Clancy in District 4, having defeated an ally of the outgoing supervisor, Ron Jansen, for the seat. Eckblad received significant support from Clancy’s current and former colleagues on the county board in his contest for the district, which represents Bay View and the southeastern neighborhoods of the city of Milwaukee.

District 5 — Sequanna Taylor

District Map

Sup. Sequanna Taylor, vice-chair of the county board, ran unopposed for her district on the westside of the city of Milwaukee. She finished Tuesday night with 5,018 votes. Taylor was first elected to the board in 2018.

District 6 — Shawn Rolland

District Map

Sup. Shawn Rolland easily won a third term Tuesday having no opponent. He secured 9,298 votes in his Wauwatosa district. He was first elected in 2020.

District 7 — Felesia Martin

District Map

Sup. Felesia Martin ran unopposed winning 6,187 votes in her district on the northwest side. Martin is currently chair of the board’s Committee on Audit, which will be the legislative venue for a third-party audit of the Milwaukee County Jail. Martin was first elected to the board in 2018.

District 8 — Steven Shea

District Map

Sup. Steven Shea won a fourth term for his south shore district. He ran unopposed collecting 6,137 votes Tuesday. Shea was first elected in 2018.

District 9 — Patti Logsdon

District Map

Incumbent Patti Logsdon narrowly defeated Danelle Kenney in District 9 Tuesday, winning only a few hundred more votes than her opponent to secure a fourth term on the board. Logsdon was first elected in 2018.

District 10 — Marcelia Nicholson

District Map

Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson ran unopposed in District 10, which was drawn specifically to put her in a district by herself during redistricting in 2021; though she did vote against the map. Nicholson won 2,676 votes Tuesday. Nicholson was first elected to the board in 2016.

District 11 — Kathleen Vincent

District Map

Sup. Kathleen Vincent won a second term in her district, which includes pieces of Greenfield, Greendale and Milwaukee. She won 6,207 votes.

District 12 — Juan Miguel Martinez

District Map

Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez won another term in his south-side district. He ran unopposed and collected 2,317 votes. His district includes The Domes and his leadership on the issue is expected to shape the future of both Mitchell park and The Domes during the next legislative cycle. He was first elected in 2022.

District 13 — Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

District Map

Sup. Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones ran unopposed in District 13 and collected 5,071 votes. She was first elected in a special election held in 2021. Coggs-Jones is the current chair of the Committee on Transportation and Transit, which will provide legislative oversight of the development of the county’s second bus rapid transit line and will be the venue for any board attempt to address the problem of transit security.

District 14 — Caroline Gómez-Tom

District Map

Sup. Caroline Gómez-Tom beat Angel C. Sanchez for the second time Tuesday. Gómez-Tom and Sanchez faced off in a special election exactly one year ago. Gómez-Tom won 61.5% of the vote this time, securing a full term on the county board.

District 15 — Sky Capriolo

District Map

First-time candidate Sky Capriolo ran unopposed in the district representing Washington Park on the southwest side of Milwaukee, winning 5,004 votes. Capriolo replaces Sup. Peter Burgelis who did not seek reelection in order to run, successfully, for the Milwaukee Common Council.

District 16 — Justin Bielinski

District Map

Justin Bielinski, communications director for State Sen. Chris Larson, will replace longtime westside politician Sup. Anthony Staskunas in District 16. Staskunas did not seek reelection and Bielinski ran unopposed, taking in 5,524 votes.

District 17 — Steve Taylor

District Map

Sup. Steve Taylor won another term on the county board Tuesday, running unopposed and winning 4,783 votes. Taylor represents Oak Creek and parts of Franklin. Taylor was first elected to the board in 2012. He lost his seat to Logsdon in 2018. After redistricting in 2021, he ran again in 2022 and rejoined the board.

District 18 — Deanna Alexander

District Map

Sup. Deanna Alexander defeated Brandon Williford, a political organizer, to hang onto her northwest side district. Alexander won with 55.8% of the vote.

She won her first term in 2012 and held the seat until 2020, opting not to run for reelection to keep a campaign promise to only run for three terms. She ran again in April, 2022, winning an unusual, seven-way general election where all seven candidates were running write-in campaigns.