New Bar Planned For Punch Bowl Social Space

The New Fashioned will offer food and drink, entertainment and shopping.

A new concept from Bars & Recreation is coming to Deer District in 2024, the group announced Wednesday.

The New Fashioned, offering food and drink, immersive entertainment and shopping, is slated to replace the former Punch Bowl Social, 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., which shuttered in 2023.

The upcoming bar and restaurant will occupy a whopping 24,000 square feet across two stories in the building, which is located directly across from Fiserv Forum. Under Punch Bowl’s ownership, the space contained a 360-degree bar, eight bowling lanes, three karaoke rooms, billiards, ping pong and other games — plus TVs throughout.

In a news release, the group said it plans to transform the space and partner with a local restaurateur to curate a menu of local favorites. A retail marketplace will feature a variety of Milwaukee souvenirs, the business’s website suggests.

“It will be a must-visit destination for Milwaukee locals and tourists alike,” said Marla Poytinger, CEO of Bars & Recreation, in a statement.

Bars & Recreation got its start more than a decade ago with the launch of Splash Studio. It has since expanded to include a number of activity-focused bars including Amped, AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club and Nine Below. The company also owns the Game Show MKE and Splash Studio brands.

“We are so excited to partner with Bars & Recreation on bringing The New Fashioned to Deer District,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development, in a statement. “Deer District is continuously redefining downtown Milwaukee as a destination for both the community and tourists, and we are thrilled to welcome the first woman-owned small business to Deer District.”

Bars & Recreation is also in the process of renovating a former factory in West Allis for yet another new venture.

“I’m so proud to be growing this company again, especially after the challenges of the last few years in this industry,” Poytinger said. “Between The New Fashioned project and our West Allis expansion, we’ll be adding 35,000 square feet of prime hospitality space to our diverse portfolio — just prior to what is sure to be an incredible summer in Milwaukee.”

Additional details about The New Fashioned will be unveiled at a press conference later this month.

Meanwhile, Bars & Recreation is hiring for a number of leadership roles in sales, marketing, social media, food and beverage and operations for The New Fashioned.

For more information, or to submit an application, visit the Bars & Recreation website.