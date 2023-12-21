Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee is filled with holiday cheer this weekend, with plenty of events for your visiting family and friends. Check out the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Pop-Up Holiday Market, where you’ll have the chance to purchase unique discounted gifts. Local jazz group The Commercialists is once again performing the music of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Tosa’s 12th Annual Christmas Caroling Extravaganza will spread joy throughout the western suburb.

December 21-22: Pop-Up Holiday Market

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is hosting a pop-up holiday market for all those last-minute shoppers. The market will be presented in a warehouse style, and all items are discounted artisan and unique gifts. To give you an idea of what will be for sale, the market promises items like laps, faux fur vests and Jersey Boys. This event is cashless and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. For more information, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.

December 23: Candy Cane Lane Fun Run

Sure, you could enjoy the annual Candy Cane Lane decorated neighborhood from the warmth of your car. Or, you could take a leisurely run through the neighborhood with the Badgerland Striders Running Club. The club is hosting a roughly two-mile run that will start at Drivan Range and run to and through Candy Cane Lane. There will be a refreshment stop halfway through, and the run will return to Drivan Range for beer and snacks. The run encourages those participating to make donations to the MACC Fund. A donation box will be set up at Drivan Range. The Candy Lane Fun Run will start at 6 p.m.

December 23: The Music of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

A Milwaukee holiday tradition returns! Local jazz group The Commercialists will make two appearances at Turner Hall Ballroom to perform iconic holiday tunes from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Both shows will take place on Saturday, with an early show starting at 6 p.m. and a late show starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows range between $25 and $31.25 and can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

December 23: Tosa’s 12th Annual Christmas Caroling Extravaganza

Spread some holiday cheer with a group of carolers at Tosa’s 12th Annual Christmas Caroling Extravaganza. This year’s caroling event will have a new starting location at Lion’s Tail Brewery. The route will then travel north of North Avenue and around the neighborhood near the brewery. The carolers will be collecting farm wool socks this year to make donations to Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge. The Caroling Extravaganza will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

December 23: Festivus

Does all the commercialism that comes with the holidays get you down? Festivus might be the holiday for you. Popularized by Seinfeld, Festivus is a non-commercial, secular holiday that gives you the chance to air your grievances and re-gift presents that you don’t want. Great Lakes Distillery will be hosting the event, which will give attendees the chance to write down their grievances and have them read throughout the night. A “horrible gift exchange” will take place, and a special “Stop Crying and Fight Your Father” punch will be served out of the distillery’s custom Festivus pole. Festivus at Great Lakes Distillery is free to attend and will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

December 23: A Very Merry MKE Music Night

MKE Music Night is back with a holiday show featuring a packed local lineup of musicians and artists. Local artists and vendors will have tables set up for browsing throughout the night while local musicians take to the stage at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. This year’s lineup of musicians includes Soul Patrol, Rob Knapp, Tlalok, Mie and Cullah. Artists will perform a mix of both holiday covers and originals. MKE Music Night will kick off at 8 p.m. Admission is $12 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. Visit the Eventbrite website for more details and to purchase tickets.