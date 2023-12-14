Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the upcoming holidays this weekend in Milwaukee. If your mind is still stuck in October, The Rave is hosting its Haunted Holiday self-guided tours, where guests will explore the historic venue that’s decorated with both Halloween and Christmas decorations. The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free Holidays in History tours, and the first-ever Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival will shine light on filmmakers from marginalized communities.

December 15-17: Haunted Holiday Tours at The Rave

Why swap out your Halloween decorations for Christmas decorations when you can just have both? That’s the idea behind The Rave/Eagles Club’s Haunted holiday tours. Billed as a “scary good tour,” the Haunted Holiday Tours see the historical Milwaukee venue fully decorated with both spooky and cheerful vibes in mind. These self-guided tours allow guests to explore at their own pace while taking advantage of the plethora of photo opportunities. Tours start at the top floor in the Penthouse Lounge before traveling onto the stages of the Eagles Ballroom and The Rave. New to the tours this year is the opportunity to explore the venue’s unique dressing rooms. And what would a haunted tour at The Rave be without a stop at the eerie swimming pool in the venue’s basement? Tickets to the Haunted Holiday Tours are $40 and can be purchased on The Rave/Eagles Club website.

December 16: Holiday Family Bike Ride

There are many ways to take in the holiday lights downtown, but none are quite as fun as taking in all the lights while riding your bike. Better Streets Milwaukee has put together a Family Bike Ride that will explore the downtown area at a slower pace. The ride will start at Cathedral Square at 4 p.m. and will visit several light displays in the area before ending at the same location. At the end of the ride, families can enjoy hot chocolate courtesy of the Riverwest Co-op. This bike ride is kid-focused and no one will be left behind. For more information, visit the Eventbrite website.

December 16, 23, 30 : Holidays in History Tour

As part of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s month-long holiday celebration, the museum is offering free 50-minute holiday-themed tours every Saturday in December. The tour will explore how European immigrants brought holiday traditions to Milwaukee and how those traditions have helped shape the way that we celebrate the holidays today. Tours will run from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Museum’s website.

December 16: Second Annual Cheers Fest

Broken Bat Brewing is hosting its second annual Cheers Fest, a holiday event featuring ugly sweaters, local food and entertainment and holiday shopping opportunities. The event will feature food from Tots on the Street, BB Cakes, Flour Girl & Flame and more. DJ DRiPSWEAT will provide live music, and the holiday mini-market will feature local creators like Abigail Hausman and Boho Luxe. Make sure to wear your most hideous of sweaters – there will also be an ugly sweater contest. The event will be collecting toys for donation to Toys for Tots. Guests who bring an unwrapped toy will receive free tater tots from Tots On the Street, a free cookie and a free five-ounce beer while supplies last. Cheers Fest will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 16: Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival

The Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival, an event aimed at shining light on the works of filmmakers from marginalized communities and intersecting identities, is hosting its first event. The festival, called MIFF for short, is a one-evening screening and community building event. The festival is divided into four blocks of film shorts, with less than 10 short films assigned to each block. MIFF will kick off at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour with the first block of shorts beginning at 6 p.m. The event will close with an awards ceremony. MIFF will be held at The Fitzgerald and tickets are $35. To purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group website.

December 17: The 53212 Marketplace

Skip the hectic mall shopping and have some fun while you pick out gifts instead. The 53212 Marketplace will feature over 40 vendors set up at both Amorphic Beer and Gathering Place Brewing Company in Riverwest. Vendors will have unique, locally-made gifts ready for purchase, such as art, jewelry, apparel and more. Local food will also be on site courtesy of Pedro’s South American Food and Yadeem’s on the Go. The 53212 Marketplace will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.