Fondy Food Center Names New Leader

Milwaukee’s oldest farmers market has a new leader. The Fondy Food Center board of directors announced Dec. 1 that Venice Williams will now lead the organization.

Williams, known for her leadership at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm, has been acting in an interim role for the past 18 months. As of November 2023, her position is permanent.

“This is an incredible step forward for Fondy and the Lindsay Heights neighborhood as Venice is incredibly connected with the needs and goals of the community,” said Heather Deaton, president of the board of directors, in a statement. “It’s been an honor to work with Venice the last 18 months — her commitment to the mission of Fondy, the community and cultural connections is tremendous and humbling.”

The Fondy Farmers Market, run by the Fondy Food Center, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017, marking a century of efforts to increase fresh food accessibility throughout Milwaukee’s northside neighborhoods.

Fondy also operates the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market, now in the midst of its 15th season. The market is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Dr., and will continue through April 13, 2024. Earlier this year, Fondy announced its plans to relocate the market to a new, permanent space at 2102 W. Fond du Lac Ave. But building renovations were not completed in time for the season.

Williams is a market vendor herself, selling body care products infused with homegrown herbs and essential oils. Williams’ experience as both a community advocate and entrepreneur has enhanced her dedication to the role, she said.

“Accepting this position continues to expand and further root my commitment to the people and organizations in the City of Milwaukee,” Williams said. “Cultivating community through healthy food access and lifting up cultural foodways are centerpieces od my service to this city.”

Martha Davis Kipcak, vice president of the board of directors, praised William’s forward thinking and talent for uniting diverse groups.

“Fondy Food Center is blessed and energized to call Venice Williams our leader, shepherd, visionary, supporter and our executive director,” she said in a statement. “Venice has faithfully worked in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood for many years, beginning with Cross Lutheran Church. Venice’s leadership is significant to the farmers, vendors, makers, customers, neighbors and friends of Fondy Food Center.”

Additional initiatives from Fondy include the Fondy Farm Project, launched in 2010, which uplifts low-resourced and predominantly BIPOC farmers. Fondy is also the lead organization for the Milwaukee Market Match, providing up to $20 per day in matching EBT funds across multiple markets in the county throughout the Wisconsin growing season.