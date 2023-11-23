Connect 1 Ridership Continues to Grow
Ridership up 25% since the new bus rapid transit service launched in June.
Ridership on Milwaukee’s bus rapid transit service, Connect 1, continues to grow.
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) launched new service launched on June 4 and by the end of the month it was averaging approximately 2,800 riders per day. Now, MCTS is reporting that the service has been averaging approximately 3,500 rides per day, a 25% increase since the service launched.
The new service is the first of its kind in Milwaukee County and the state. It provides high frequency service along a nine-mile route running east and west between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Wauwatosa. Most of the route runs along Wisconsin Avenue.
A mixed fleet of battery electric buses (BEBs) and clean diesel buses operate the service, which has dedicated bus lanes for approximately 50% of the route. New elevated bus stations were built for the route and new off-bus fare validators were purchased to reduce the time buses are stopped.
Last fall there were only 2,200 rides per day through the Connect 1 transit corridor, which also partially overlaps with the popular Route 30 line. Connect 1 currently has the seventh highest daily ridership of any line, according to MCTS. And it ranks fourth for hourly passengers, with approximately 25 riders per bus hour.
The top destinations for riders continue to be Downtown and Marquette University with 900 rides per day. Both destinations quickly became the main passenger hubs for the service after in launched in June. The Near West Side is the third major destination for riders, averaging 700 rides per day. Wauwatosa averages 250 rides per day and the MRMC 175 rides.
Connect 1 ridership is bolstered by the sponsorship of UMO, the software company that hosts the transit system’s new fare collection software. The sponsorship has made rides along Connect 1 free to all passengers since it launched in June. In September, MCTS announced that UMO would continue sponsoring rides along the route through the end of 2023 as it waited for the fare validators purchased for Connect 1 to be delivered. Free rides are expected to continue into spring. The off-bus fare validators are being held up by supply chain issues, the transit system reported in September.
The transit system at large has been slowly regaining riders since the COVID-19 pandemic decimated ridership that was already dwindling on an annual basis. In 2021, MCTS finished rolling out a system redesign that re-balanced bus service in favor of high-frequency routes. However, the change required the system to cut service in other areas of the county. But along the high frequency routes, the transit system saw ridership increase by 22%.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the East-West BRT Line
- Transportation: Connect 1 Ridership Continues to Grow - Graham Kilmer - Nov 23rd, 2023
- Transportation: Battery Electric Buses Will Return This Fall - Graham Kilmer - Sep 8th, 2023
- Transportation: MCTS Pulling New Battery Electric Buses From the Road - Graham Kilmer - Aug 24th, 2023
- MKE County: Local Leaders Celebrate Launch of BRT Service - Graham Kilmer - Jun 5th, 2023
- Transportation: Milwaukee’s First Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Open for Business - Graham Kilmer - Jun 4th, 2023
- Transportation: New Bus Rapid Transit Line Launches Sunday, GoldLine Ends - Graham Kilmer - Jun 3rd, 2023
- Transportation: Federal Funds Creating Two New East-West BRT Stations - Graham Kilmer - May 19th, 2023
- Transportation: First 4 Months of BRT Rides Will be Free - Graham Kilmer - May 9th, 2023
- Transportation: 6 Bus Routes Will Change With BRT Launch - Graham Kilmer - Apr 3rd, 2023
- Transportation: BRT Grant Could Fund Downtown Plaza - Graham Kilmer - Feb 28th, 2023
Read more about East-West BRT Line here
MKE County
-
After Gov. Evers Appointed Him, Judge Wants Full-Term On CourtNov 22nd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Funds New Rhino Facility for ZooNov 17th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Mitchell Park Show Dome To Become A Snow GlobeNov 16th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Study Shows Narrow Travel Lanes are SaferNov 19th, 2023 by Jeff Wood
-
The Streets of New Milwaukee Is Theme at ConferenceNov 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Construction of Road-to-Trail Projects Planned for 2024Nov 9th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer