The Milwaukee County Transit System‘s (MCTS) new bus rapid transit service, Connect 1, will remain free through the end of 2023.

The service is sponsored by Umo, the software platform that hosts the new MCTS mobile app. The software company had initially sponsored the first four months of rides on Connect 1, running from June 4 until the end of September. The sponsorship has been extended into early 2024.

MCTS also announced that the off-bus fare collection systems will not be ready until early 2024. “Due to a supply chain delay, the pre-board fare equipment will not be ready as planned this fall,” the transit system said in a statement.

These fare collection terminals, which allow for “pre-board payment” as MCTS calls it, are a technology upgrade that are part of what makes the BRT line unique within the transit system.

“Once the new platform validators are installed in 2024, riders will be able to simply scan their WisGo card or Umo mobile app prior to boarding the CONNECT 1,” MCTS said.

The Connect 1 runs nine miles between downtown Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Riders board using new elevated bus stations and the buses run for most of the route along dedicated lanes. Battery Electric Buses that were recently pulled from service for battery replacement will return to the route later this fall.

In early September, the Connect 1 was providing 3,600 rides a day. Downtown has been the top destination, averaging 900 riders per day. Marquette University and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center have also been major draws for ridership.