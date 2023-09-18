Graham Kilmer
Transportation

Connect 1 Will Be Free For All of 2023

Free ride sponsorship extended as off-bus fare validators held up by supply chain issues.

By - Sep 18th, 2023 10:46 am

MCTS Connect 1 at Wisconsin Avenue Stop. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

The Milwaukee County Transit System‘s (MCTS) new bus rapid transit service, Connect 1, will remain free through the end of 2023.

The service is sponsored by Umo, the software platform that hosts the new MCTS mobile app. The software company had initially sponsored the first four months of rides on Connect 1, running from June 4 until the end of September. The sponsorship has been extended into early 2024.

MCTS also announced that the off-bus fare collection systems will not be ready until early 2024. “Due to a supply chain delay, the pre-board fare equipment will not be ready as planned this fall,” the transit system said in a statement.

These fare collection terminals, which allow for “pre-board payment” as MCTS calls it, are a technology upgrade that are part of what makes the BRT line unique within the transit system.

“Once the new platform validators are installed in 2024, riders will be able to simply scan their WisGo card or Umo mobile app prior to boarding the CONNECT 1,” MCTS said.

The Connect 1 runs nine miles between downtown Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Riders board using new elevated bus stations and the buses run for most of the route along dedicated lanes. Battery Electric Buses that were recently pulled from service for battery replacement will return to the route later this fall.

In early September, the Connect 1 was providing 3,600 rides a day. Downtown has been the top destination, averaging 900 riders per day. Marquette University and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center have also been major draws for ridership.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: MKE County, Transportation

One thought on “Transportation: Connect 1 Will Be Free For All of 2023”

  1. 45 years in the City says:
    September 18, 2023 at 11:02 am

    When the free fares were initially announced, the story was that this was due to the “generosity of Umo”. Now we know it’s a matter of Umo not being able to deliver what they were contracted to do.

    It should be clarified that the free fares only apply for journeys that ONLY involve Connect 1. Any journey involving a transfer to/from Connect 1 will be paid for at the applicable rate.

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us