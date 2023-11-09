Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wine, margaritas and holiday shopping opportunities are on the menu for this weekend’s events. The Uncorked: MKE Wine Fest will offer guests the chance to sample from over 100 wines and bubblies from across the world. The Junkin’ Market Days and re:Craft & Relic markets will have plenty of opportunities to check some names off of your holiday shopping lists, with plenty of boutique clothing, jewelry, homemade goods and more for sale. A hit Broadway show is also in Milwaukee this weekend with Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

November 9-12: To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee’s timeless classic To Kill a Mockingbird comes to life at Uihlein Hall with a performance of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of the book. Often referred to as one of the greatest American plays in Broadway history, To Kill a Mockingbird will have a weekend residency at Marcus Performing Arts Center, with its final performance taking place on Sunday, November 12. The November 9 performance will be followed by a special Q&A session with some of the cast. Tickets for the show start at $40 and can be purchased on the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.

November 10-11: Junkin’ Market Days

Junkin’ Market Days is a traveling curated market aimed at giving small businesses a chance to sell their niche wares. The women-owned market travels around the Midwest, hand-picking small business owners that sell boutique clothing, jewelry, home decor, furniture and more. The event series’ Milwaukee stop will last for two days at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

November 10: Rat Bath Album Release

Milwaukee’s Rat Bath has carved a unique path into the city’s alternative-country scene. They’re not really a country band – except they do occasionally utilize that Southern twang and folksy storytelling. A better descriptor might be “y’allternative,” a genre that the band themselves made up to describe Rat Bath’s sound: part emo, part rock ‘n’ roll, part country, but all queer. Rat Bath is celebrating the release of its sophomore album Calling All Monsters with a show at The Back Room, featuring openers Gold Steps and Kat and the Hurricane. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group’s website. This is one of the last shows that will take place at The Back Room as the theater group shifts gears towards opening its newest venue, Vivarium.

November 11: Uncorked: MKE Wine Fest

The Harley-Davidson Museum is hosting the third annual Uncorked: MKE Wine Fest, featuring over 100 wines and bubblies from all over the world. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or someone who is looking to get into the vast world of wine, there’s something for everyone at MKE Wine Fest – even special admission for the designated driver in the group. Early admission begins at 7 p.m. and includes an extra hour of tasting with a smaller crowd, as well as access to special pours from select wineries. General admission begins at 8 p.m. and the fest will run until 11 p.m. There will be food available as well, sold separately from the admission prices. To purchase tickets, visit the Uncorked Wine Festivals website.

November 11: World Oddities Expo

Enter the world of the weird at the World Oddities Expo, a traveling, all-inclusive artisan and small business convention. World Oddities Expo features artists, vendors, performers, guest speakers and more. You’ll find anything from taxidermy to insects to strange home decor on the showroom floor. This year’s expo will also feature the Oddity Ink Parlour, where artists from all over the world will be tattooing on-site. On top of that, there will be live painting, live music, burlesque performances and more. The World Oddities Expo will take place at the Baird Center from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. General admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

November 11: Margarita Fest

The Shepherd Express is hosting the sixth annual Margarita Fest at the Tripoli Shrine Center. Whether you prefer your margaritas blended or on the rocks, everyone will get a chance to try some of the best margaritas that Milwaukee has to offer while voting for their favorites. Aside from plenty of tequila, there will also be food trucks on site, and a Mariachi band will perform while the Fred Astaire Dance Studio sets the pace on the dance floor. General admission tickets are $33. VIP tickets grant early access to the event and are $45. Margarita Fest will run from 3 p..m. to 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Shepherd Tickets website.

November 11-12: re:Craft & Relic

It’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts for loved ones. With over 160 artists, makers, vintage curators and pop up boutiques, the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market will be the perfect opportunity to check some names off of your shopping list. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, re:Craft & Relic will set up shop at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex. The event will also feature live music, food trucks and mobile boutiques. General admission tickets are $7 and can be purchased on the re:Craft & Relic website.