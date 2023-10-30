Three New Dining Options Coming To Crossroads Collective

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dining options have dwindled in recent months at Crossroads Collective, but the food hall will soon reverse the trend with the addition of three new concepts.

Ready to Roll, a mobile eggroll purveyor, shared plans earlier this month to join the lineup. Mex Avenue and Temple Goddess followed in short order.

Wauwatosa-based Mex Avenue aims to open its second location later this fall at the food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. The family-owned Mexican restaurant is led by Melissa Escobar.

Mex Avenue’s current menu features tortilla-based entrees including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, tostadas, flautas amd quesadillas. Most entree items are also available a la carte.

The restaurant also serves quesabirria tacos, birria ramen and a build-your-own bowl option, as well as sides of rice and beans, fries, Mexican corn, chips and guacamole. A weekend brunch menu includes red and green chilaquiles, enfrijoladas, breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos and churro pancakes. To drink, Mex Avenue offers a variety of Jarritos and other sodas, plus aguas frescas in flavors like horchata, mango and tamarind.

The owners of Mex Avenue have not yet announced an opening date for the new Milwaukee location. A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Escobar did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Temple Goddess Reboot

Another vendor, Temple Goddess, is also moving towards an opening in the coming months. The concept, a project of Eve Savva and Gregory Cilmi, got its start in Florida before relocating to Milwaukee.

Temple Goddess opened last spring at Paper Table, but was one of numerous vendors that struggled to thrive at the food hall due to a lack of support and communication, technological issues and other problems reported by previous tenants.

The restaurant will get a fresh start at Crossroads Collective. At its previous location, Temple Goddess served a variety of plant-based food and beverages including soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts with flavors inspired by Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines.

It also offered beverages such as house lemonade, turkish coffee and turmeric-spiked golden goddess milk.

Temple Goddess is slated to open its new location in mid-November, according to a license application.

The new concepts will nearly double the amount of vendors at Crossroads, which is currently home to Scratch Ice Cream, The Pharmacy, Nute’s Cafe and Kawa.

Dia Bom, a Latin-Asian fusion restaurant, recently left the food hall and opened its own brick-and-mortar space in the Harbor District. The restaurant is currently offering takeout only, but plans to ramp up to full service in early 2024.

Crossroads Collective is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.