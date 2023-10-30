The Outsider Is Hosting A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Plus: Other ways to honor the Mexican holiday.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Community members, organizations and businesses throughout Milwaukee are preparing for Día de los Muertos, which takes place this week on Nov. 1 and 2. Ofrendas are assembled and draped in cempasúchil, sugar skulls are decorated and hundreds of loaves of pan de muerto are baked and ready.

When celebrations commence later this week, Kimpton Journeyman Hotel will join in, serving specialty cocktails and sweets at The Outsider on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event, held in partnership with Nosotros Tequila, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the rooftop bar, located on the ninth floor of the hotel, 310 E. Chicago St.

Attendees can expect on-theme cocktails and complimentary mezcal and tequila tastings from Nosotros, a small-batch brand produced in Mexico. Sweet treats including churros and conchas will be served throughout the event, while DJ Soppa provides entertainment.

Guests can also partake in a Día de los Muertos tradition — catrina makeup; the ‘sugar skull’ face paint is meant to honor deceased loved ones and recognize the circle of life.

Looking for something more permanent? A tattoo artist will be on-site to provide flash pieces for $50 to $70.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The event is open to the public, and no tickets are required.

While the Día de los Muertos celebration will last only a few hours, The Outsider will remain open until 11 p.m.

Other Ways To Celebrate

There are dozens of ways — both organized and on your own — to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

At Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum, 2405 W. Forest Home Ave., families have created ofrendas to honor their loved ones buried there. The colorful altars are filled with photos, mementos, figurines, food and beverages — with popular additions including tequila, candies and fruits.

Visitors can view the ofrendas, located near the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue at the cemetery, through Nov. 3.

Those wishing to create their own ofrendas can do so at the Urban Ecology Center on Nov. 2. Guests are invited to the UEC’s Menomonee Valley location, 3700 W. Pierce St., for a “Noche de Altares.”

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with guests asked to bring photos and flowers to honor and remember those who have departed.

Escuela Verde and Newline Community Cafe are partners in the event, which will also feature live music, Zumba, storytelling, face painting, crafts, games, food and much more. A full schedule of events in available online in both English and Spanish.

Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc./Mexican Fiesta will host OFRENDAS – Festival de los Muertos Tradición Viva! on Nov. 1 and 2, inviting community members to immerse themselves in “the heart and soul of Mexican culture.”

The free event will be held at Flores Hall, 2997 S. 20th St., featuring theatrical dance and folkloric performances, a pan de muerto tasting, a candlelight ceremony and more.

Guests can also view — and add to — the “largest community altar,” a centerpiece of the event.

OFRENDAS will be held from noon until 10 p.m. both days. A schedule of events is available to view online.

Dia de los Muertos Photos