The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 10th, 2023 07:00 am

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is For Sale

Landmark 1850 Inn near the airport is on the market. Who will save it?

Sep 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Mexican Restaurant Chain Coming to Milwaukee

Fast Taco, with 9 locations in Wisconsin, plans restaurant on city’s Northwest Side.

Sep 6th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

3. Plats and Parcels: Mostly Vacant 100 East Tower Sells For $29 Million

Plus: Advertising firm moves to Walker’s Point and a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Sep 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

More than a dozen establishments opened their doors last month, including a sushi restaurant, riverfront cocktail lounge and a Neapolitan-style pizza trailer.

Sep 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

5. Paper Table Leaves Tenants Owing Thousands With Shuttered Restaurants, Broken Dreams

Tenants charge company fails to deliver on key services, but still charges exorbitant prices.

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

6. Lush Gourmet Popcorn Opening in Riverwest

Two-day grand opening ceremony to begin with Sept. 22 ribbon-cutting.

Sep 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Seeks ‘Landmark’ Redevelopment of Marcus Center Parking Structure

Hotel, housing and first-floor activation sought to replace aging parking structure.

Sep 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Regal Rexnord Moving HQ To Milwaukee

Beloit company making the move to Milwaukee, but will it bring any jobs with it?

Sep 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Entertainment: Kite Festival Will Liven Up Lakefront

Plus: Nitelight and Milwaukee’s suburban neighbors fest and feast.

Sep 7th, 2023 by Michael Holloway

10. City Hall: Milwaukee Drastically Changing Street Lighting Plan

Switch to LED lights upgrades because contractor shortage leaves city unable to rush to replace failing circuits.

Sep 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

1. Student debt is keeping millions from achieving the American dream

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey September 1, 2023

Sep 1st, 2023 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

2. Sen. Larson, Rep. Hong reintroduce legislation to end tipped minimum wage in WI

 

Sep 6th, 2023 by State Sen. Chris Larson

3. Council passes resolution seeking state law change allowing MPD to impound vehicles for first reckless driving offense

 

Sep 1st, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

4. Ald. Bauman seeks answers after DNS evacuates, shutters SoHi District apartment building

 

Sep 8th, 2023 by Ald. Bob Bauman

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

6. Dr. Jeanette Mitchell will be honored as the 2023 AACCWI Business Champion

 

Aug 28th, 2023 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

7. Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for Leonard Bernstein’s Beloved Masterpiece Candide

Visionary New Production of Classic Operetta Opens 2023-24 Season

Sep 6th, 2023 by Skylight Music Theatre

8. Make Art MKE event comes to Mount Mary University Sunday

 

Sep 7th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

9. Supervisor Clancy: Milwaukee County Jail Uprising Highlights Need for Policy Change

Clancy Decries Conditions Leading to Need for Civil Disobedience

Aug 31st, 2023 by Ryan Clancy

10. Parks and Culture Committee to Hear Report on the Future of the Mitchell Park Domes

 

Sep 8th, 2023 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

