The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is For Sale
Landmark 1850 Inn near the airport is on the market. Who will save it?
Sep 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Mexican Restaurant Chain Coming to Milwaukee
Fast Taco, with 9 locations in Wisconsin, plans restaurant on city’s Northwest Side.
Sep 6th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Plats and Parcels: Mostly Vacant 100 East Tower Sells For $29 Million
Plus: Advertising firm moves to Walker’s Point and a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Sep 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August
More than a dozen establishments opened their doors last month, including a sushi restaurant, riverfront cocktail lounge and a Neapolitan-style pizza trailer.
Sep 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Paper Table Leaves Tenants Owing Thousands With Shuttered Restaurants, Broken Dreams
Tenants charge company fails to deliver on key services, but still charges exorbitant prices.
Aug 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Lush Gourmet Popcorn Opening in Riverwest
Two-day grand opening ceremony to begin with Sept. 22 ribbon-cutting.
Sep 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Seeks ‘Landmark’ Redevelopment of Marcus Center Parking Structure
Hotel, housing and first-floor activation sought to replace aging parking structure.
Sep 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Regal Rexnord Moving HQ To Milwaukee
Beloit company making the move to Milwaukee, but will it bring any jobs with it?
Sep 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Entertainment: Kite Festival Will Liven Up Lakefront
Plus: Nitelight and Milwaukee’s suburban neighbors fest and feast.
Sep 7th, 2023 by Michael Holloway
10. City Hall: Milwaukee Drastically Changing Street Lighting Plan
Switch to LED lights upgrades because contractor shortage leaves city unable to rush to replace failing circuits.
Sep 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
1. Student debt is keeping millions from achieving the American dream
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey September 1, 2023
Sep 1st, 2023 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
7. Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for Leonard Bernstein’s Beloved Masterpiece Candide
Visionary New Production of Classic Operetta Opens 2023-24 Season
Sep 6th, 2023 by Skylight Music Theatre
8. Make Art MKE event comes to Mount Mary University Sunday
Sep 7th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
9. Supervisor Clancy: Milwaukee County Jail Uprising Highlights Need for Policy Change
Clancy Decries Conditions Leading to Need for Civil Disobedience
Aug 31st, 2023 by Ryan Clancy
