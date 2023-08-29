Raphael Ramos Announces for Circuit Court Judge

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Circuit Court Judge Raphael Ramos, appointed this spring by Gov. Tony Evers, has announced that he will seek a full term on the bench in 2024.

In May this year, Gov. Evers made a trio of judicial appointments to Milwaukee County Circuit Court, including Ramos, who is finishing the term of former circuit court judge and current State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz. With Ramos’ announcement, all three of Evers’ appointees are now seeking election to the bench.

Ramos announced his candidacy Tuesday with a statement that included a long list of endorsements from judges on the circuit court, the City of Milwaukee Municipal Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for District 1.

“I have been truly honored to serve Milwaukee County as the Branch 24 Circuit Court Judge,” Ramos said. “I will continue to work diligently to uphold the rule of law, increase access to justice and ensure equal justice in the court system, while treating everyone with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Prior to his appointment, Ramos was the legal director of the Eviction Defense Project for the Legal Action of Wisconsin since 2016. Before that, Ramos worked at Quarles & Brady LLP and as in-house counsel for GE Healthcare.

Former Chief Judge Mary E. Triggiano saluted Ramos’ work with the eviction project. “Raphael has a track record of improving the administration of justice. Through his exemplary work with the Eviction Defense Project, he reshaped and improved landlord-tenant law in Milwaukee for the benefit of countless individuals and families,” Triggiano said in a statement released by the Ramos campaign.

Ramos immigrated with his family to the U.S. at the age of two and became Wisconsin’s first Phillipino judge. Ramos’ parents helped found the Philippine Cultural and Civic Center Foundation.

“His unique perspective as an immigrant, and his breadth of legal knowledge, ranging from environmental law to corporate and non-profit work, will allow him to make well-rounded and just decisions on the court,” said Judge Pedro Colón in a statement released by the campaign.

If two more candidates run for the seat, there will be a primary election Feb. 20. Otherwise, the general election will be held April 2. Should Ramos win, he will serve a six-year term that begins in July 2024.