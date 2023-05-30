Gov. Evers Appoints Three New Milwaukee Judges

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County quietly gained three new judges just before the Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Tony Evers announced the appointments of Amber Raffeet August, Anderson Gansner and Raphael Ramos to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

“All three will be exemplary judges who will make a difference in the lives of both the people before them and Milwaukee County as a whole,” said the governor in a statement.

The vacancies were triggered by the election of Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the retirements of Christopher Foley and David Feiss. The court is the general trial court for the state and oversees cases on everything from divorces to murders. Foley had served on the court since 1985 and Feiss, a longtime prosecutor, since 2015.

All three appointees will need to run for re-election in 2024. Their terms otherwise expire on July 31. Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms and are paid approximately $164,000 per year. There are 47 circuit court judges in Milwaukee County.

As of April, the Supreme Court-appointed chief judge for the Milwaukee courts is Carl Ashley.

Amber Raffeet August

Raffeet August has served as an assistant family court commissioner, a court-appointed role, since August 2022. She previously worked for the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, RISE Law Center on immigration and family law cases and Grzeca Law Group.

“Amber will work diligently to serve the citizens of Milwaukee County and make rulings that support justice not only in individual cases before her but also in her community,” said Chief Judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals Maxine A. White, a former Milwaukee circuit court judge, in a statement.

Raffeet August is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School. She previously served as president of the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers and the executive committee of the State Bar of Wisconsin.

“I look forward to helping create the court system all members of our community strive for, one that values and respects the dignity of all who seek access to justice. As a woman of color from Milwaukee, I have a profound understanding of the challenges and strengths of our great community,” said Raffeet. “I will work tirelessly to earn the trust and respect of those who appear before me. I want to thank all those who have supported me, especially my parents, Sharon and Marcus. They overcame rural poverty, racism, and systemic inequalities to be together and create a biracial family that emphasized service to others and equality for everyone. Their sacrifices throughout my life have helped me on my path and continue to inspire me as I move forward in my journey.”

Raphael Ramos

Ramos was most recently the Milwaukee housing law supervisor for Legal Action of Wisconsin and the director of Legal Action’s Eviction Defense Project. He previously worked for Quarles & Brady and as an in-house attorney for GE Healthcare.

“I have had the great pleasure of witnessing Attorney Raphael Ramos’s sharp intellect and unwavering compassion hard at work over the past several years as he led the team at the Eviction Defense Project,” said Milwaukee County Circuit Court Deputy Chief Judge William Pocan. “I am confident that he will be an absolutely outstanding judge dedicated to both following the law and serving the people of Milwaukee.”

Ramos is the second new judge in his household. His wife, Molly Gena, won an election to serve as a City of Milwaukee Municipal Judge in April.

“I am truly honored and grateful to accept this appointment as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge, and I look forward to serving a community I adore,” said Ramos. “Milwaukee has been my home since my family immigrated from the Philippines when I was two years old, and my parents, Gerry and Jojo Ramos, instilled in me the importance of hard work, sacrifice, and service to others as they built a new life for our family. I am humbled by the opportunity to follow their lead and serve Milwaukee County as a judge. I will work diligently to uphold the rule of law, increase access to justice and equal justice in the court system, and ensure that my courtroom treats all people and proceedings with the respect and dignity that they deserve.”

Ramos is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School.

Anderson Gansner

Since 2013, Gansner has served as an associate federal defender. He defended indigent clients facing felony charges before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“Over the last decade, I had the privilege of working with Anderson Gansner as both a law student and colleague,” said associate federal defender Gabriela Leija. “Anderson is a dedicated, passionate, and experienced attorney, who works tirelessly to ensure that the legal system never overlooks the humanity of his clients. He not only holds himself to the highest standards of practice, he also strives to elevate the legal profession by running an internship program that trains future lawyers to do the same.”

He previously practiced civil litigation for Gass Weber Mullins. Gansner started his career as an assistant attorney general in the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and also clerked for federal judges in Indiana and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals (with a duty station in Tennessee).

“Our laws grant judges great authority, and so judges have equally serious responsibilities: to apply the law fairly, to uphold the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions, and to care about the people in their courtrooms and in their communities,” said Gansner. “Every day, I will work to make Milwaukee County safer, kinder, and more just. I am truly grateful to Governor Evers and to the Judicial Selection Advisory Committee for the faith and confidence they have shown in me, and for the love and support of my family and friends. Finally, I would like to thank all of the mentors, colleagues, and clients who have taught me so much during my career.”

Gansner is a graduate of Northwestern University Law School. He serves on the Local Rules Committee for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.