Amber Raffeet August Announces Bid for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge

Raffeet August was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in May of this year. Now seeking full term.

Another judicial appointee of Gov. Tony Evers has announced her intention to run for a full term on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Judge Amber Raffeet August was appointed in May of this year to fill a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Christopher Foley. Prior to her appointment, Raffeet August served a short stint as a Family Court Commissioner. She now joins Anderson Gansner in running for a six-year term.

In a statement announcing her candidacy Raffeet August said, “I am deeply honored to have begun my journey serving Milwaukee County and am eager to continue my work, ensuring that every individual is treated with the dignity, respect, and fairness they deserve.”

A Milwaukee native and graduate of Dominican High School, Raffeet August went on to attend the University of Wisconsin Law School. In a 2021 interview with the State Bar of Wisconsin, Raffeet August said, “I went to law school because I wanted to use the tools a law degree would give me to help others. My vision throughout law school and in practice has remained focused on that initial goal.”

Raffeet August began her career assisting people with the immigration process at Milwaukee-based firm Grzeca Law Group S.C. After that, she moved on to RISE Law Group in Madison where she represented survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Then she began working at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, where she advocated for children of indigent families. “The attorneys who work at Legal Aid inspire me to do more to help the children in my cases and the community,” she said in the 2021 interview. In 2022 Raffeet August became a Family Court Commissioner and, in May, she was appointed to the bench.

From 2021 to 2022 Raffeet August served as the president of the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers.

When Raffeet August’s appointment drew praise. “I am so proud of Amber’s service thus far to families in need and know that she will keep the same energy and passion for others as she takes on her new role as a circuit court judge,” Judge Maxine White.

Her current term on the bench will end in July 2024. The primary election for the race, if there are more than two candidates, will be held on Feb. 20. A general election will be held on April 2.