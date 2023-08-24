Doors Open Returning With New Locations, Neighborhood Tours

See what replaced the Grand Avenue food court, or how the art museum saved a historic mansion.

One of Milwaukee’s favorite free events is coming back in September.

Doors Open Milwaukee, hosted by Historic Milwaukee, features more than 100 buildings throwing open their doors to the public for free tours of often closed, private or difficult-to-access spaces. It’s a delight for architecture buffs or curious Milwaukeeans alike.

The 2023 edition is to include 130 buildings as well as new app-based tours of two neighborhoods and a bingo game.

New participants include engineering firm GRAEF, whose office fills the former food court at The Shops of Grand Avenue, the newly-launched Mitchell Street Arts organization on the first floor of the Kunzelman Esser Lofts, the newly-completed The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Milwaukee Art Museum Research Center in the historic Judge Jason Downer House and the newly-completed Shechem at Hope Street complex.

Participants returning for the first time in several years include We Energies‘ Public Service Building, which was renovated following a steam tunnel protrusion, MGIC‘s downtown office complex, and the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse.

“The Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse is thrilled to participate in Doors Open Milwaukee. The event has always been a marvelous opportunity to show off one of the area’s most stunning examples of Richardson Romanesque Revival architecture. This year, we’re especially excited to be expanding our civics-education programming so that visitors can learn more about the important work of the federal courts,” said Jason Zimla, building property manager.

The 2023 edition is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Historic Milwaukee smartphone application will offer walking tours, in English and Spanish, of Lindsay Heights on the near north side and Layton Boulevard on the south side. “We are grateful for our partners at the Zilber Family Foundation, VIA CDC, Venice Williams, and Sharon Adams for making these tours possible,” said Historic Milwaukee in announcing the self-guided tours.

The northside neighborhood is home to a wealth of eco-friendly projects and revitalization efforts. Layton Boulevard (S. 27th Street) features a number of historic homes, including three by Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as the School Sisters of St. Francis‘ St. Joseph Center complex.

A bingo card, produced in partnership with The Bindery, will encourage participants to see a wide spectrum of available locations. Winners will be able to secure prizes, says a press release announcing the new offering. Individuals can work letterpress their own bingo card at The Bindery starting Sept. 9.

Additional details will be released on DoorsOpenMilwaukee.org as the event draws closer.