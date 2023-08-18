Supervisors Wants County To Buy Only Union-Made Vehicles
Supervisors want only union-made, American vehicles for the county.
A handful of Milwaukee County supervisors have added their names to legislation that would ask the county to only purchase vehicles from U.S. manufacturers whose workforces are represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW).
The resolution, sponsored by Sup. Peter Burgelis, states that the board “hereby requires all eligible vehicle class fleet purchases, when possible, be vehicles produced by workers represented by the UAW to promote and support American-built products.”
The resolution is co-sponsored by supervisors Caroline Gómez-Tom, Felesia Martin, Juan Miguel Martinez and Ryan Clancy. The resolution begins by stating the board’s support for labor unions. “Milwaukee County was a boon for manufacturing and building materials, however, with the onset of cheaper labor overseas, the county has seen drops in employment and industry.”
The resolution states that a buy-American policy for county vehicles will “support the American economy” and “requiring Milwaukee County fleet purchases be vehicles produced by United States-based manufacturers with UAW would support the American economy.”
While the union condition is new, there have been other attempts at buy-American policies in recent Milwaukee history. In 2017, then-alderman Tony Zielinski pushed for a policy that would have had the City of Milwaukee require developers seeking a local subsidy to use only U.S.-produced steel on their project.
In the U.S. the big three automakers –Ford, Stellantis and General Motors — are unionized. The following manufacturers have manufacturing footprints in North America but are not unionized: Tesla, Nissan, Toyota, Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai, Kia and Honda. UAW publishes an annual list of vehicles in the U.S. that union workers make.
While the resolution would only apply to cars, the two bus manufacturers the county has purchased from over the past two decades — Gillig and New Flyer — are both unionized.
