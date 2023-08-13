Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 13th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Former Gov. Scott Walker Says Overturning Act 10 Would Set ‘Horrible Precedent’

1. Former Gov. Scott Walker Says Overturning Act 10 Would Set ‘Horrible Precedent’

Walker says newly-liberal court shouldn’t touch his signature policy measure.

Aug 9th, 2023 by Evan Casey

Four Milwaukee Buildings Headed To Auction Block

2. Four Milwaukee Buildings Headed To Auction Block

Iron Horse Hotel, downtown office building, 30th Street Corridor redevelopment candidate and Park Place office building on the market.

Aug 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

The Noble Quietly Closes

3. The Noble Quietly Closes

The quirky Walker’s Point restaurant has served its last meal.

Aug 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Tony’s BBQ Owner Plans New Restaurant

4. Tony’s BBQ Owner Plans New Restaurant

Longtime restaurateur coming out of retirement to open fried fish and chicken joint on North Side.

Aug 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Vier North Will Have Longest Bar in Milwaukee

5. Vier North Will Have Longest Bar in Milwaukee

The tavern replacing Vitucci’s has secured its chef and is finalizing tap list with hopes of an early-fall opening.

Aug 8th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Closing Southside Branch, Five Others

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Closing Southside Branch, Five Others

Closures span Wisconsin and Illinois.

Aug 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Former Fiebrantz Bus Station Could Be Redeveloped

7. Former Fiebrantz Bus Station Could Be Redeveloped

County plans to enter into a development agreement with a potential buyer for former MCTS station.

Aug 4th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: City Will Contribute $9 Million To Huge Bay View Development

8. Plats and Parcels: City Will Contribute $9 Million To Huge Bay View Development

Plus: Atid Properties sells portfolio and a recap of week’s real estate news.

Aug 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Proposed East Side Tower On Hold

9. Proposed East Side Tower On Hold

Rising interest rates and increased sales tax rate cited by Goll Mansion site developer.

Aug 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Xankia Unveils New Look, Menu

10. Xankia Unveils New Look, Menu

Vietnamese-American restaurant in Downtown hosted grand reopening last weekend.

Aug 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Condemning the Attack in Cathedral Square Park

1. Condemning the Attack in Cathedral Square Park

 

Aug 4th, 2023 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

Milwaukee County Transit System Reminds Riders That the M-Card Will No Longer Be Valid on Buses Starting October 1, 2023

2. Milwaukee County Transit System Reminds Riders That the M-Card Will No Longer Be Valid on Buses Starting October 1, 2023

Now is the time to make the switch to WisGo

Aug 9th, 2023 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Lake Park Friends Calls on Milwaukee County to Immediately Reopen Ravine Road to Cars

3. Lake Park Friends Calls on Milwaukee County to Immediately Reopen Ravine Road to Cars

Road was closed in 2014 due to issues with pedestrian bridge which has since been repaired.

Aug 10th, 2023 by Lake Park Friends

Center Street Daze Festival Saturday August 12 11-7pm

4. Center Street Daze Festival Saturday August 12 11-7pm

E. Center Street from Humboldt to Holton Centerstreetdazefestival.com

Aug 7th, 2023 by Riverwest Business Association

Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Stands Firm Against County Funds for American Family Field

5. Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Stands Firm Against County Funds for American Family Field

 

Aug 9th, 2023 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

Milwaukee County Announces Locations of 11 ‘Harm Reduction Vending Machines’ to Combat Death from Overdose

6. Milwaukee County Announces Locations of 11 ‘Harm Reduction Vending Machines’ to Combat Death from Overdose

 

Aug 8th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Marquette library archivist honored by Society of American Archivists for Tolkien collection curation

7. Marquette library archivist honored by Society of American Archivists for Tolkien collection curation

 

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Marquette University

Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

8. Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward

Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage

Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 5-12, 2023

9. Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 5-12, 2023

 

Sep 26th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

10. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us