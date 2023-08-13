The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Former Gov. Scott Walker Says Overturning Act 10 Would Set ‘Horrible Precedent’
Walker says newly-liberal court shouldn’t touch his signature policy measure.
Aug 9th, 2023 by Evan Casey
2. Four Milwaukee Buildings Headed To Auction Block
Iron Horse Hotel, downtown office building, 30th Street Corridor redevelopment candidate and Park Place office building on the market.
Aug 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. The Noble Quietly Closes
The quirky Walker’s Point restaurant has served its last meal.
Aug 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Tony’s BBQ Owner Plans New Restaurant
Longtime restaurateur coming out of retirement to open fried fish and chicken joint on North Side.
Aug 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Vier North Will Have Longest Bar in Milwaukee
The tavern replacing Vitucci’s has secured its chef and is finalizing tap list with hopes of an early-fall opening.
Aug 8th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Closing Southside Branch, Five Others
Closures span Wisconsin and Illinois.
Aug 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Former Fiebrantz Bus Station Could Be Redeveloped
County plans to enter into a development agreement with a potential buyer for former MCTS station.
Aug 4th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
8. Plats and Parcels: City Will Contribute $9 Million To Huge Bay View Development
Plus: Atid Properties sells portfolio and a recap of week’s real estate news.
Aug 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Proposed East Side Tower On Hold
Rising interest rates and increased sales tax rate cited by Goll Mansion site developer.
Aug 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Xankia Unveils New Look, Menu
Vietnamese-American restaurant in Downtown hosted grand reopening last weekend.
Aug 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Condemning the Attack in Cathedral Square Park
Aug 4th, 2023 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter
2. Milwaukee County Transit System Reminds Riders That the M-Card Will No Longer Be Valid on Buses Starting October 1, 2023
Now is the time to make the switch to WisGo
Aug 9th, 2023 by Milwaukee County Transit System
3. Lake Park Friends Calls on Milwaukee County to Immediately Reopen Ravine Road to Cars
Road was closed in 2014 due to issues with pedestrian bridge which has since been repaired.
Aug 10th, 2023 by Lake Park Friends
4. Center Street Daze Festival Saturday August 12 11-7pm
E. Center Street from Humboldt to Holton Centerstreetdazefestival.com
Aug 7th, 2023 by Riverwest Business Association
8. Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director
Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward
Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage
9. Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 5-12, 2023
Sep 26th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs
