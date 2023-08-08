Vier North Will Have Longest Bar in Milwaukee

The tavern replacing Vitucci's has secured its chef and is finalizing tap list with hopes of an early-fall opening.

From the outside, the corner tavern at 1832 E. North Ave. has remained relatively unchanged throughout the course of several years. Sure, the longtime home of Vitucci’s is sporting a fresh — yet subtle — siding job, but its jaunty, sloped awning and heavy wood door embossed with an oversized martini glass are still intact.

Inside, it’s a different story.

The 5,557-square-foot interior is in the thick of a build-out as new owners Bryan O’Boyle, Adam Jansen, Gus Unholz and Faisal Ahmed-Yahia prepare to open a new tavern, Vier North, later this year. And though it’s still far from finished, the owners’ vision for the space is coming together.

On the east side of the building, retractable garage doors open onto a spacious patio overlooking the intersection of N. Cramer Street and E. North Avenue. On the west side, a kitchen area is coming along, with a brand new hood already installed and additional equipment on the way. In between, a bar — the centerpiece of the establishment — is being built.

Once finished, the bar, which runs nearly the entire length of the building, may be a new contender for “the longest bar east of the Mississippi River.” Copper (previously Buck Bradley’s) currently holds that title, with a bar measuring 76 feet and 8 inches.

Jansen said Vier North’s bar will be 78 feet.

The juxtaposition of the tavern’s classic facade and its refreshed interior illustrates the owners’ efforts to strike a balance between preserving the history of the building, which housed a tavern owned by the Vitucci family for 85 years, while taking a modern approach to the business.

That means fostering an open and welcoming environment with a neighborhood feel while honing in on a classic but well-executed food and beverage program, Jansen said.

That’s where Jackie Woods comes in. The chef, who has contributed his talents to a number of fine dining restaurants in California and Milwaukee, will head up the kitchen at Vier North. Woods is also co-owner of Brute Pizza and Donut Monster.

“We didn’t want to get too adventurous, so we’ll stick to the main bar staples,” Jansen said. “But the goal is to make it the best.”

Beer selections are not yet finalized, though Jansen said he anticipates offering 22 tap lines with “a good mix” of craft and standard options. The bar will also serve cocktails.

The balance of old and new also presents in the tavern’s name and decor. Vier, the German word for four, represents the four owners, while fulfilling the group’s desire to utilize the letter V as a tribute to Vitucci’s.

Some of the signage and decor from the previous establishment will also make its way into Vier North, the owners said, though the iconic exterior sign is in safekeeping with the Vitucci family.

Nestled in the heart of the East Side, the corner tavern is in close proximity to several flourishing business corridors, as well as residential traffic from both UW-Milwaukee students and young professionals.

“It’s geared to be welcoming for everybody,” said O’Boyle. The environment will be further enhanced by plentiful entertainment including live music performances and local sports on the TVs.

As summer begins to wind down, the owners are working to finalize the tap list, cocktails and menu, with a tentative opening date set for early fall.

A liquor license for the business is pending Common Council approval.

Photos