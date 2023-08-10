Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin State Fair came and went, but those who still haven’t gotten their fill of Cream Puffs and bizarre food items on sticks have one more weekend to check it out. Also this weekend is one of Milwaukee’s last street festivals of the year – Center Street Daze. Check out some beautifully-crafted boats at the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival, and celebrate 50 years of Beans & Barley at Beans Fest!

August 10-13: Wisconsin State Fair

It’s your last chance to check out the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair this weekend. The fair is celebrating 172 years of tradition with another 11-day run of cream puffs, live music, farm animals and more. This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Sporkies, the fair’s food competition that pits bizarre menu items like deep-fried apple pie against dill pickle donuts. New to the fair is The Drinkies, a non-alcoholic beverage competition that highlights drinks like a sweet potato iced latte and a cotton candy lemonade – the perfect. On the fair’s main stage, big-name acts like Salt-N-Pepa, REO Speedwagon and Ludacris will perform. Admission to the main stage is not included with general admission to the fair. There is lots to do and see at the fair this year, so plan out your visit by checking out the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

August 10-27: Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival

The Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival is back, returning this year in a three-week format. This year’s festival features two full-productions, a play development workshop, an audition masterclass, auditions for Black Nativity by Langston Hughes and more. The two full productions are Mud Row by Dominique Morisseau, which can be seen this weekend on August 12 and 13 at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre, and The Meeting by Jeff Stetson, which can be seen later in the festival’s run. For a full list of Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival events, check out the Black Arts MKE website.

August 10-13: Cactus Club Independent Film Festival

Cactus Club is bringing back its independent film festival, which aims to feature makers of all backgrounds and levels of experience, celebrating low-budget indie flicks and encouraging fresh filmmakers. Each day will feature a variety of short films, art installations, video art screenings and feature-length films. Tickets range between $10 and $20. For a complete list of scheduled programming, check out Cactus Club’s website.

August 12: Center Street Daze

If you thought Milwaukee street festival season was behind us, you thought wrong. Center Street Daze is celebrating its 26th year, blocking off Center Street between Humboldt Boulevard and Holton Street for a festival that features live music, maker vendors, food and more. The popular art cart race is back, as well as the Boonie Shakedown motorcycle event. Center Street Daze will have six different stages with stacked lineups of live music, featuring artists like Rat Bath, Micah Emrich, The Cream City Players and more. Center Street Daze will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

August 12: Bloody Mary Festival

Wisconsin’s favorite brunch cocktail gets its own well-deserved festival this year at the Henry Maier Festival Park. This traveling festival makes its stop in Milwaukee on August 12, celebrating its 10th year as the largest event of its kind. Attendees will taste Bloody Marys made by local bars and restaurants and have the choice to vote for their favorite. The festival will also feature plenty of photo ops, a dancing tomato and a panel of expert Bloody Mary judges. The festival will be split into two sessions: from 11:14 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets to either session can be purchased on The Bloody Mary Fest’s website.

August 12: Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

The Milwaukee Chinese Community is showcasing a variety of Chinese traditions and customs with the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival. The festival will feature beautifully-adorned boats racing at Lakeshore State Park. The festival will also feature Chinese folk music, traditional dance and opportunities for families to make opera masks and lanterns. Milwaukee Boat Dragon Festival will run from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 12: Beans Fest

East Side staple Beans & Barley is celebrating its 50th birthday this weekend with Beans Fest – a celebration sponsored by WMSE 91.7 and Lakefront Brewery. Beans Fest will feature a lineup of DJ sets and live music, including sets by Double Truck, Power Wagon and Adorner. The celebration will also feature food and drink specials as well as vendors. Beans Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, check out Urban Milwaukee’s coverage of Beans Fest.

August 13: Milwaukee Plant Party

Milwaukee’s largest plant event is coming to Bad Moon Saloon. Milwaukee Plant Party will feature over 20 of the best local and independent plant shops, pottery makers and collectors. Tickets to the event are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite’s website. The party will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.