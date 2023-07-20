Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Hopefully your ears have recovered from last weekend’s noise, because the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is here. If aerial acrobatics aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other events to check out this weekend including block parties, festivals and more. Check out the kickoff of this year’s Music on the Beerline series on Friday, where local artists Twan Mack and Love, Peace & Soul will perform. Summer Gallery Night will see Milwaukee’s bars, restaurants and retail shops transform into art galleries and Weird Fest could be, well, weird.

July 21: Music on the Beerline

The 5th annual Music on the Beerline monthly summer event series kicks off this Friday, featuring performances by Twan Mack and Love, Peace & Soul. The free event was created by the Riverworks Development Corporation in an effort to bring the community out to the Beerline Trail – creating memorable experiences through live music and other events. Music will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Beerline Plaza stage located at 3350 N. Holton St.

July 21-22: Summer Gallery Night

Milwaukee’s original gallery hop event returns for its summer edition. Bounce between the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas while supporting local businesses and checking out the pop-up galleries and live performances that will be taking place at participating locations. Summer Gallery Night is free to attend, and will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. To check out an interactive map of participating locations, visit Gallery Night MKE’s website.

July 21-23: Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Milwaukee’s loudest family event of the summer is here. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is one of the top air shows in the country, showing off daring aerial acrobatics over Lake Michigan. This year’s event will feature performances by the Blue Angels, the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the Michigan Air National Guard and more. Friday is a warm up day for the pilots – Air Show Practice will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 9 a.m. and the Water Show will kick off at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Air & Water Show’s website.

July 22: World Chess Day

Looking for something more on the quiet side after last weekend’s Harley-Davidson festivities? The Milwaukee Public Library is celebrating World Chess Day. The library will have tables set up where chess enthusiasts can set up their own boards, or guests can play on the library’s life-sized chess set on the first floor of the Schoenleber Reading Room. Not confident in your chess abilities? Don’t fret – the library is hosting free “learn to play” lessons at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Community Room. Raffles will also hand out chess sets to the winners. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Library’s website.

July 22: Weird Fest

MobCraft Beer is putting on the 5th annual Weird Fest – a celebration of all things weird. This fest is also a celebration of the brewery’s 10th birthday. Bizarre costumes are encouraged, and there will be live music and other entertainment running all day. Local vendors and food purveyors will set up shop, and the brewery will have some “inspired” and “interesting” beers for guests to sample. Weird Fest will kick off at 12 p.m. at the MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.