VISIT Milwaukee Celebrates Record-Setting Year

VISIT Milwaukee celebrated a record-setting year for tourism at its annual meeting on Wednesday, touting the combined efforts of small businesses, sports organizations and local artists in boosting Milwaukee’s tourism economy past pre-pandemic benchmarks.

The convention and visitors bureau also shared plans to continue the positive momentum in the coming year with a series of new initiatives, including Authenticated Experiences, or AX, an NFT-based art tourism program.

The experience debuted Thursday morning in partnership with Summerfest, featuring five unique works by Milwaukee artist Tiara Nicole.

Using the locally-made Vennity app, participants can engage with the scavenger hunt-esque program — reminiscent of the once-ubiquitous Pokémon GO game — to locate and secure the NFTs.

To ‘catch em all,’ participants will need to make stops at five entertainment-focused destinations throughout the city including The Rave, The Back Room at Colectivo, Radio Milwaukee, Pabst Theater and American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

There are 55 of each NFT available in the initial release. Collectors will be able to unlock exclusive, real-life experiences and prizes, VISIT Milwaukee noted on its website.

For more information, or to participate in AX, access the experience online.

Awards Program

Wednesday’s meeting, held at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, also included an awards program highlighting Milwaukeeans who made notable contributions to Milwaukee’s tourism industry last year.

Those recognized included the social media team for Milwaukee Public Library, which garnered national attention and shined a positive light on the city through its viral online videos.

ElevAsian co-founder Erik Kennedy took home the Joe Bartolotta Hospitality award, with a special nod to his advocacy for AAPI-owned businesses and Asian Restaurant Week.

USA Triathlon and Brian Johnson of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 also received accolades. Johnson received recognition for his work on homeless outreach.

New Board Chair Announced

Eve Hall, who has served as chair of the board of directors for VISIT Milwaukee for the past two years, announced Wednesday that she will step down from the position.

Sarah Smith Pancheri, president at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., was named as Hall’s replacement.

“I’m proud to be taking on this role for VISIT Milwaukee, an organization I’ve worked with for many, many years,” Smith Pancheri said. “I’m really grateful to be following in Dr. Hall’s footsteps and stepping forward into this really important year.”

New Website Coming

Along with its changing leadership, VISIT Milwaukee will soon unveil a refreshed online presence. A new, temporary website is set to launch in the coming weeks, featuring a fresh look and enhanced usability.

The organization plans to debut a fully rebranded website, including a new logo and ad campaigns, in early 2024.