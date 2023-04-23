Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Capital First Trust Company is making a splash in Walker’s Point.

The company leased the entire fifth floor of the Timber Building at The Tannery complex. The 22,178-square-foot space is double the size of its current location at 234 Florida, another redeveloped Cream City-brick building located a few blocks to the east.

Capital First specializes in the administration of personal trusts and also provides other fiduciary services.

“We are growing and require a high-quality office space that is fit for our future. Our investment in an updated and larger office space in the desirable Walker’s Point neighborhood will improve team collaboration, boost productivity and positively impact employee morale and company culture,” said Levi Dax, marketing officer at Capital First.

The company’s move also is another indicator that Milwaukee’s urban core continues to fare better than that of peer cities following a COVID-19-induced shift to remote and hybrid work.

“One of the biggest trends we’ll continue to see this year is the flight to quality office space that is prevalent in Milwaukee and metropolitan cities across the country,” said Matt Hunter, executive vice president at JLL, which brokered the lease for Capital First. Property owner R2 Companies was represented by John Davis and Ned Purtell of Founders 3 on the lease.

“Our team has been hard at work helping tenants like Capital First Trust Company upgrade their corporate offices to provide best-in-class amenities and updated common areas to enhance the employee experience,” said Hunter. “Landlords can get ahead of this trend by proactively reinvesting in their properties, so they continue to have the most success leasing in today’s marketplace.” That’s exactly what R2 did.

Much of the former Pfister & Vogel tanning complex was first converted to office space in the 1990s by Peter Moede and changed hands twice before being acquired for $25 million in 2018 by Chicago-based R2. In 2021, R2 and Founders 3 announced the start of a “full-scale” renovation that included rehabilitated common areas, a new fitness center with locker rooms, secure bike storage, tenant lounge, new central lobby and “enhanced outdoor amenities.”

The seven-story, 122,000-square-foot Timbers Building, 700 W. Virginia St., is now 85% leased. JLL and Founders 3 report that Bullmoose Financial, Interim Healthcare, Bloom Art Therapies and Universal Services of America have also leased space at the building within the past six months.

The 67,760-square-foot, seven-story Atlas Building, 600 W. Virginia St., was also renovated as part of the project. A handful of other office buildings are included in the complex.

Much of The Tannery complex’s northern half, now accessed by W. Freshwater Way and separated by Canadian Pacific railroad tracks, was redeveloped in phases into apartments known as River Place Lofts by Moede and his firm Atlas Development. A new apartment building, the final phase, is under construction on the site of the former complex power plant.

Capital First is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. Milwaukee is home to its second office.

234 Florida, redeveloped by Pieper Properties in 2008, is a LEED-certified (environmentally-focused) redevelopment targeted at small businesses. The floor size, according to its website, is 13,500 square feet.

