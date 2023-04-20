Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Has the departure of 70-degree weather got you down? There’s still much to celebrate in Milwaukee this week. The Milwaukee Bucks are in the playoffs, and the Milwaukee Film Festival is here! The Milwaukee Art Museum’s Art in Bloom exhibit opens this weekend, giving guests the chance to experience spring in less-windy conditions. Also, independent record stores all throughout the city will all be celebrating Record Store Day in their own unique ways – featuring live music, discounts on media and more!

April 20-May 4: Milwaukee Film Festival

The annual Milwaukee Film Festival returns for its 15th year, featuring nearly 300 films from over 50 countries. The festival will take place across three Milwaukee theaters – Oriental Theatre, Times Cinema and Avalon Theater. Those unable to attend in-person screenings can access 41% of the lineup virtually with an all-access pass. Opening Night for the festival will take place on April 20 at Oriental Theatre, kicking off with the premier screening of the Wisconsin-set documentary “Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory.” For the full program and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Film website.

Every year, the Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates the coming of spring with art-inspired floral creations. Art In Bloom 2023 will feature 27 floral installations competing for the honor of Judges’ and People’s Choice Awards. Guests can really take in the spring vibes in the museum’s Windhover Hall, which will feature an indoor garden and live music. Timed tickets are required for this event, which can be purchased on the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website.

April 21-22: Spring Gallery Night MKE

Milwaukee’s original gallery hop event is back for its spring edition, where restaurants, bars and retail spots all around the city will host art galleries and live music for the weekend. The spring Gallery Night also coincides with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design’s 2023 Senior Exhibition, where the school’s latest batch of graduating students display their creative endeavors. For an interactive map of participating businesses, check out the Gallery Night MKE website.

April 22: Record Store Day

Vinyl heads prepare your bank accounts – Record Store Day is here. Record stores throughout Milwaukee will celebrate this underground holiday with limited edition vinyls, all-day specials and live music. Acme Records promises one of the “better used collections” the store has had in a while, as well as live DJ sets and a solo performance by Nathaniel Hauer of Hello Death. Lilliput Records has teamed up with Milwaukee Record for a day full of live music, DJ sets, a pop-up cafe, raffles and the chance for discounts at nearby businesses. Rush-Mor records will set up a community bazaar and bake sale as well as an outdoor performance by Lack of Reason.

April 22: Milwaukee Zine Fest

Milwaukee Zine Fest is celebrating its 15th year of supporting independent and DIY print media. Billed as the Midwest’s longest-standing zine-focused festival, Milwaukee Zine Fest will take place at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Central Library. The fest will feature dozens of vendors, all-day activities as well as workshops that give attendees the opportunity to create a zine of their own. Milwaukee Zine Fest will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meatballs, stuffed shells, pizza and pasta – these are just a few of the items guests who attend A Taste of Italy can expect on their plates. The long-standing tradition returns to the Italian Community Center, featuring tons of traditional Italian food as well as an exhibition of artwork by three Italian-American artists. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and live music. A Taste of Italy will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Food tickets are $3, and samples are one ticket each.

April 25: Blythe Roberson Author Event

Wisconsin native Blythe Roberson, who made her writing debut with the comedy philosophy novel How to Date Men When You Hate Men, is celebrating the release of her sophomore book America, the Beautiful? Roberson will be present at Boswell Book Company for an author event, where she will discuss her new book with local writer and artist Emmy Yates. America the Beautiful? is a travelog written by Roberson after she quit her day job, borrowed a Prius, and bounced between America’s national parks – all while hilariously attempting to discover what purpose exiting society and hitting the road truly serves. To sign up for this free event, visit Eventbrite’s website.