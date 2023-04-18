WHSF Hosts Taco Dinner Fundraiser

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation (WHSF) is hosting an all-you-can-eat taco dinner on Friday, April 28. The family-friendly event will feature raffles, live music and plenty of food — while raising funds for local students.

The event will also serve as an early celebration for Día de los Niños, which takes place April 30.

“We are particularly excited to celebrate Kids Day (Día Del Niño) with this event and hope to see families and individuals of all ages come out to support our cause,” the organization said in a news release.

All proceeds from the taco dinner will be donated to WHSF, which in turn awards scholarships to Hispanic youth that aspire to higher education. Since 1987, the foundation has raised more than $1.8 million in scholarships.

“By attending this event, you will be making a significant contribution to the future of our community and helping to support our next generation of leaders,” the release continued.

Mexican supermarket El Rey is the food sponsor for the dinner. Other sponsors include Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and All of Us Research Program.

WHSF, a nonprofit, raises money year-round for scholarships, community causes and educational programs through events — most notably Mexican Fiesta. The annual event is one of the largest Mexican festivals in the Midwest, featuring artisan vendors, music, food and drink, dancing and more.

This year’s weekend-long festival is set to run from August 25 through 27, featuring performances from big-name bands including Los Bukis and Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey, among others.

Ticket sales for the festival bring in a significant amount of funding for WHSF each year, though the organization continues to supplement funds with a variety of other events — including the upcoming taco dinner.

Adult tickets for the dinner are $12, while kids ages 3 to 8 years old can eat for $8. Tickets are available for purchase online.

The event is also accepting volunteers. Those interested in participating can fill out an online application form.

The taco dinner will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flores Hall, 2997 S. 20th St., in the Southgate neighborhood.

Additional updates regarding the taco dinner and this year’s Mexican Fiesta are available online or via Facebook.