Legendary Band Los Bukis Will Kick Off Mexican Fiesta

A performance by legendary Mexican band Los Bukis will set the tone for this year’s Mexican Fiesta — the 50th installment of the cultural festival.

Organizers from FPC Live, Milwaukee World Festival and the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation (WHSF) on Monday announced the concert, set for Thursday, Aug. 24 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Front man Marco Antonio Solís and his cousin Joel Solís founded Los Bukis in 1973. In its heyday, the Michoacan-based group topped the Mexican charts for more than two decades with hits such as “Tu Cárcel” and “A Donde Vayas.” The members parted ways in 1996, but reunited in 2021 for a 25th anniversary tour.

Antonio Solís and his band recently embarked on a world tour. Come August, the artist will be starting the second North American leg of the tour, with appearances in Arizona and California sandwiching the Milwaukee performance.

Following the kick-off performance, Mexican Fiesta will take place Aug. 25 through 27 at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Dr. The weekend-long event is one of the largest Mexican festivals in the Midwest, featuring artisan vendors, music, food and drink, dancing and more.

In addition to a celebration of the art, culture and history of Mexico, the ticketed festival is the annual fundraiser for WHSF. Since 1987, the foundation has raised more than $1.8 million in scholarships for Hispanic youth that aspire to higher education.

The festival is now accepting applications for vendors and exhibitors for 2023. More information is available via phone at 414-383-7066 or via email: info@mexicanfiesta.org.

Applications are also open for Ms. Mexican Fiesta Ambassador. Nora Godoy-González, a Marquette University graduate, held the 2022 title. For more information, or to fill out an application, visit the WHSF website.

Ticket sales for the Los Bukis show will begin Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Those who purchase tickets for the concert will receive free admission to Mexican Fiesta’s opening day on Friday, Aug. 25.

More information about the festival, including the rest of the entertainment lineup, will be announced at a later date.