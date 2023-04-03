Two pizzerias, a new sports bar and other businesses opened last month.

Pomona Cider Company

The long-awaited Pomona Cider Company welcomed its first customers in a series of soft openings throughout the month of March. The cidery, 2163 N. Farwell Ave., offers a variety of hard ciders and snack plates in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere with views of the Oak Leaf Trail.

A grand opening is planned for early April.

La Playa Mariscos Y Bar

Sushi Bar at RuYi

After an extended closure, The Sushi Bar at RuYi reopened on March 9 with a new head chef and expanded menu. The revamped Sushi Bar continues to serve traditional sushi and sashimi, as well as unique new offerings such as the Wagyu roll, featuring cooked Wagyu beef, sesame soy, scallion and kaiware (daikon sprout), topped with torched Wagyu and truffle ponzu.

Meat on the Street

Filipino restaurant Meat on the Street had a whirlwind month, following its February announcement of plans to take over the café and coffee kiosk at Milwaukee Public Museum , 800 W. Wells St.

The business, which also includes a food truck, left its previous location in late February and reopened in early March at the museum, where it has expanded its menu to include miniature pancakes and sliders.

District Fore

The Historic Third Ward‘s newest sports bar swung open its doors in mid-March. The business offers elevated pub fare, craft beverages and interactive entertainment, as well as a variety of seating options and configurations for game-day viewing. District Fore is located at 233 E. Chicago St.

D’Sign Pizza

D'Sign Pizza is now open in the Clarke Square neighborhood, offering residents a quick and convenient stop for a hot meal. Owner David Samuel said that his business model was inspired by Blaze Pizza — and strives to offer a simple and delicious product crafted with fresh ingredients.

The new restaurant is located at 2138 W. National Ave.

Domino’s Pizza

The North Side saw the arrival of a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant in March. Brew City Pizza Inc., the franchise group behind all of Milwaukee’s 14 (now 15) Domino’s Pizza locations, opened the newest addition at 3500 W. Capitol Dr.

The restaurant is now accepting online orders.

