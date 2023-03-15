Huge New Sports Bar For Third Ward

District Fore, with food, drink, golf simulators and two TV walls, opens just in time for March Madness.

A brand new sports bar offering elevated pub fare, craft beverages and interactive entertainment is now open in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

George Prassas, Yiannis Konstantinou and George Karkalis quietly opened District Fore earlier this week at 233 E. Chicago St. The trio also own neighboring Sweet Diner.

Mike Kischer is operations manager for the business.

The extensive, 9,000-square-foot space is designed with game day in mind, featuring two TV walls for easy viewing and a variety of bar, table and lounge seating to accommodate large groups. The family-friendly bar’s website notes that its atmosphere was inspired by “the feeling of togetherness.”

The venue also features interactive entertainment, including four Dartsee dart boards and two Full Swing golf simulators. Not a golfer? The multi-functional simulators offer nearly a dozen gaming experiences including basketball, baseball, zombie dodgeball and carnival games.

District Fore offers a full bar including beer, wine, seltzer, hard cider and canned cocktails such as High Noon and Carbliss. A tap list of 16 beers includes a handful of local selections from Lakefront Brewery, New Glarus Brewing Co., City Lights Brewing Co. and Third Space Brewing Company.

A specialty cocktail menu features nearly a dozen signature drinks including a blackberry margarita, espresso martini and a classic Manhattan. The bar’s namesake District Fore old fashioned incorporates Bulleit bourbon, demerara, walnut bitters and orange peel.

The bar’s food menu runs the gamut from chicken tenders and wings to a more sophisticated burrata salad. Other starters include loaded nachos, cheese curds, sweet potato truffle fries and baked goat cheese.

A variety of hearty salads, sandwiches and burgers (including a vegan impossible burger) and a daily soup are also available.

District Fore will also serve New York-style pizza. Guests can opt for one of the bar’s seven specialty pies — some of which sport Milwaukee-centric titles — or customize their own. Gluten-free crust is available upon request.

For dessert, there’s warm cookies, brownies, lava cake, butter cake and vanilla bean creme brulee.

The site of District Fore was previously home to SPiN Milwaukee. The former ping-pong bar changed its name to Evolution Gastro Pong in 2014 and relocated to Old World Third Street in 2015 before permanently closing.

District Fore is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations are required for Full Swing and Dartsee. For more information, or to make a reservation, visit the District Fore website.