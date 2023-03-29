New State Coalition Will Push Climate Goals

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A coalition of non-profits and businesses has formed to push state-level policies for a “clean economy.”

The group, calling itself the Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin formally launched Wednesday with an event at Lakefront Brewing. The group was joined by Gov. Tony Evers and local leaders County Executive David Crowley and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

If the coalition had one clear message at its public launch, it was that building a new environmentally sustainable economy will require extensive cooperation; and that the work to build it must start now. Every speaker Wednesday shared this sense of urgency, which was informed by both the threat of climate change and the opportunity to create this new economy.

“There’s no greater time to redefine Wisconsin as a clean energy state, a clean economy state,” said Gov. Evers. “Because the current status quo just isn’t cutting it anymore.”

The coalition announced that it will advance its cause along the following six general policy “pillars”:

Healthy Economy: Ensuring a future clean economy provides good jobs and healthy households.

Environmental Justice and Infrastructure: Integrating racial and economic justice into the framework for realizing a clean economy.

Carbon-Free Power: Making the state 100% carbon-free by 2050.

Home and Building Repair: Making new buildings carbon-free and retrofitting older buildings to reduce fossil fuel use and energy use in general.

Thriving Landscapes: Creating climate solutions that protect natural environments and the state’s agricultural industry.

Next-Gen Transportation: Transitioning transportation systems to electric and carbon-free technologies.

Mark Redsten, president and CEO of Clean Wisconsin, said the coalition’s mission is about more than just prioritizing clean energy policies, explaining “It’s about creating a movement and accelerating the transition to a clean economy.”

The group is also committing to advancing environmental justice and new, good-paying jobs in a future clean economy. Montre Moore, a coalition member representing Walnut Way‘s Environmental Justice and Infrastructure Initiative spoke to this, noting, “The foundation that we are building is about a future for Wisconsin for everyone.”

The urgency for action is also currently undergirded by a “unique alignment” at the federal, state and local levels, according to Jennifer Giegerich, government affairs director for Wisconsin Conservation Voters. This notion of alignment was also expressed by County Executive Crowley, who said a clean economy will require “commitment at all levels of the community and all levels of government.” Crowley and his counterpart at the city, Mayor Johnson, both noted green energy initiatives at the local government level, but as Johnson said, “On its own, it’s not enough, that’s why we need partnership; that’s why we gotta work together.”

Members of the new coalition include Action for the Climate Emergency, Audobon Great Lakes, Clean Wisconsin, Elevate, The Nature Conservancy, RENEW Wisconsin, Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter, Slipstream, Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Walnut Way Conservation Corp, Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.