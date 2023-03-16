Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Chances are you could walk into any bar this weekend and stumble upon some form of St. Patrick’s Day celebration. So, this week, we have a curated list of events that (mostly) don’t have any connection to green beer. The Road to Wrestlemania brings its high-flying theatrics to the Fiserv Forum, where Seth Rollins will face off against current champion Austin Theory. WMSE is celebrating the life of legendary musician Frank Zappa with a showing of the 2020 documentary Zappa, and Shaker’s Cigar Bar is putting on its “most intensive ghost hunt,” featuring nationally-celebrated paranormal investigator Michael Taylor.

Lost Whale is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by transforming into Paddy’s Pub – the fictional Philadelphia pub run by a dysfunctional group of friends on the hit comedy sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The pop-up event will be packed with references to the show, such as Red Sangria served in Diet Coke cans, the Signature Blue Hole, Fight Milk and more. If you’re a fan of the show, this is your chance to dress up, try fun drinks, and shout out your favorite lines.

March 17: WMSE’s Friday Night Freak Show

The WMSE 91.7FM Friday Night Freakshow event returns with a screening of Zappa, a 2020 documentary that presented an in-depth exploration of Frank Zappa’s controversial music career. The screening will take place at Time Cinema, 5906 W. Vliet St., at 7:30 p.m., and will be preceded by a DJ set from WMSE’s Alternating Currents DJ Robert, starting at 6:30 p.m.

March 17: Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath

The Warehouse Art Museum is celebrating Milwaukee-born painter Ruth Grotenrath’s birthday, who lived from 1912 to 1988. The Warehouse currently has the first major solo Grotenrath retrospective exhibition, titled “Rediscovering Ruth Grotenrath: All Things Belong To This Earth.” In celebration of Grotenrath’s birthday, Warehouse Art Museum is releasing its exhibition catalog as well as hosting a book signing with authors Annemarie Sawkins and Jan Serr. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. To register, visit the Warehouse Art Museum’s website.

March 18: Shakers 3.0 Ghost Hunting Tour

Professional paranormal investigator Michael Taylor will make a guest appearance at Shaker’s Cigar Bar for a special ghost tour. Billed as Shaker’s “most intensive Ghost Tour,” this event will run for three hours and include access to professional ghost hunting gear, including digital voice recorders, infrared thermometers, EMF detectors and more. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of the bar’s house cocktail. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Hangman Tours website.

It’s Wrestlemania season, which means WWE and its cast of superstars will return to Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. The main event features Seth Rollins facing off against the current US champion Austin Theory, as well as a bout between Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor. Road to Wrestlemania will also feature a “fatal four-way” match for the RAW Women’s championship and much more. The event will start at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Fiserv Forum website.

March 19: Keg Stand Up

Lakefront Brewery’s popular stand-up comedy event returns! For one night, the Lakefront Brewery beer hall transforms into a comedy club, featuring some of the area’s funniest comedians and tastiest craft brews. A specialized menu of Lakefront Brewery food will be available to order as well. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite’s website.