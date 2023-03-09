Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Let’s be honest, Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration lasts throughout the entire month of March. That celebration continues this weekend with the actual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will travel through Downtown. On top of that, the popular Food & Froth event, a benefit for the Milwaukee Public Museum, returns this weekend, giving guests a chance to eat, drink and enjoy live music throughout the exhibit floors of the museum. And local venue X-Ray Arcade is celebrating its fourth anniversary by revealing a brand new bar layout and hosting a rotating cast of DJs.

March 9-12: ‘SIX The Musical’ at Uihlein Hall

SIX, a new original musical that has snagged 23 awards in the 2021-22 Broadway season, is coming to Milwaukee. The show will run through the weekend, with two shows taking place on Saturday and Sunday. SIX puts a modern spin on historical drama as the six wives of Henry VIII enter the spotlight to find out who suffered the most due to their shared ex-husband. The musical comedy takes the form of a pop concert, giving each wife a turn at telling their story. Tickets start at $44.50. For more information on showtimes and ticket pricing, visit the Marcus Center’s website.

March 9-12: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports show has returned, featuring new exhibits, speakers and seminars. The show is a celebration of all outdoor sports, taking place indoors at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. Learn fishing tips from the pros at the event’s 5,000-gallon aquarium, or check out the archery and “fastest retriever” contests. General admission for the event is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-17. Children under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information and to purchase tickets ahead of time (saving you $2), visit the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show website.

March 10: Astral Hand Record Release

Astral Hand, the Milwaukee psyche-rock group previously known as Calliope, is celebrating the release of its debut album Lords of Data. The album has been three years in the making, and explores lyrical themes that explore meditations on interstellar deities. The band will be joined by Chicago-based psych group Dead Feathers and Gothic darkwave artist BLOOD. The show will take place at Cactus Club, and will begin at 8 p.m. Familiarize yourself with Astral Hand’s music ahead of time by visiting the group’s bandcamp page or via your favorite streaming platform.

March 10: X-Ray Arcade Four-Year Anniversary

If you’ve been to a show at X-Ray Arcade recently, you’d have noticed that half of the venue was blocked off due to construction. The team at X-Ray has been hard at work on a new bar layout for the venue, which will be unveiled for the first time at the venue’s four-year anniversary party. The celebration will include drink specials and a rotating cast of DJs. The party will start at 7 p.m. and run until the bar closes.

March 11: Downtown Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Parade

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin‘s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will kickoff at noon Saturday from N. Martin Luther King Dr. and W. Wisconsin Ave. and will end at N. Water St. and E. Highland Ave. The parade will feature over 100 units, including Irish dance groups, traditional Irish music, local dignitaries and more.

March 11: Food & Froth at Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum has been a hot topic these past few months as news of the Museum’s move continues to be revealed. If you’ve been looking for a good time to check out the museum before those changes come, check out the Food & Froth event – a benefit for the museum that involves live music and local eats and drinks. The event takes place throughout the museum’s exhibit floors, and will feature drinks from Lakefront Brewery, City Lights Brewing Company, 3 Sheeps Brewing Company and more. The event will feature food from Meat on the Street, Jen’s Sweet Treats, Thunder Bay Grille and Ultimate Confections. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Public Museum’s website.

March 12: St. Paw-tricks Day at Ope Brewing Co.

Milwaukee-based foster home Rescue Gang and Ope Brewing Co. are teaming up for a dog-themed St. Patrick’s Day Party. Aside from an opportunity to drink great beer surrounded by adorable dogs, the Paw-tricks Day party will feature a photo booth run by Jeleon McGinnis, dog accessories sold by The Plaid Cardinal and dog and cat toys courtesy of Love’s Warmth Creations. Rescue Gang will have adoptable dogs on site, and the brewery will host a number of raffles. The celebration will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.