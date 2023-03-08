New Sandwich Shop For Brady Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s a new sandwich shop slated for Brady Street. Called Megawich, the restaurant will operate on the belief that bigger is, indeed, better.

To put it simply, “big meat, big sandwiches, big sizes, that’s it,” said co-owner Adham Awadalla.

Megawich is expected to open at 1426 E. Brady St., within the Brady Place strip mall. That’s the previous site of Taco Stop MKE, which closed in November 2022.

Awadalla said he hopes to fill a niche in the city’s restaurant scene, catering to families as well as students and the late-night crowd.

“I think this part of the East Side…it’s generally underserved — as far as it’s mostly fried food.” Awadalla said. “So we’re trying to do gourmet, we’re trying to do healthy.”

The menu will feature sandwiches that incorporate a mix of American and Mediterranean flavors, he explained, with offerings including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken breast sandwiches and shawarma. A soy-based burger provides a vegan-friendly option.

Sandwiches will be available with a side of chips.

Like Taco Stop, Megawich will be a fast-casual establishment. Guests will order at the counter, then take their meals to go or dine-in at one of the restaurant’s standing counters.

The upcoming restaurant is the result of a partnership between Awadalla and Wael Elsayed, who has more than a decade of experience in food-related business.

Megawich will be the first food-related venture for Awadalla. The businessman and commercial real estate investor also owns several retail and wireless stores throughout the city.

Awadalla said he and Elsayed are aiming for a mid-June opening for the restaurant. The next several months will be spent recruiting and training employees and completing aesthetic updates to the building’s interior.

Changes to the 1,200-square-foot space may include a fresh coat of paint, new decor and the restaurant’s logo, which is currently in-progress.

After launching the Brady Street location, Awadalla said he hopes to open additional locations for Megawich throughout the area.

Final hours for the restaurant are not yet set, said Awadalla, though the plan is to open late morning and remain open until late-night.